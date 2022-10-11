Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on Beekman Street in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Beekman Street in Millvale.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Merwin Avenue in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Merwin Avenue in Madisonville.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Ferguson Road in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Ferguson Road in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Ezzard Charles Drive in West End
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Ezzard Charles Drive in West End.
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Madison Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrick struck on Madison Road in Norwood.
WLWT 5
Police: 17-year-old injured in Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after a teen was shot in Avondale Friday. According to dispatch, reports of a person shot in the 600 block of Prospect Place came in just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed a 17-year-old boy was shot in the eye. The victim was taken...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Harrison and Faber avenues in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Harrison and Faber avenues in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Reports of a rekindled structure fire on Pierce Road in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a rekindled structure fire on Pierce Road in Georgetown.
Fox 19
Man seriously injured following Evanston shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is seriously injured after a shooting happened in Evanston early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say that the shooting happened right next to the intersection of Trimble and Dana Avenues around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash.
WLWT 5
Police: Man shot in the neck overnight in Evanston
CINCINNATI — A 24-year-old man is injured after a shooting that happened overnight in Evanston. Police said he was shot in the neck. It happened on Trimble Avenue close to Dana Avenue just before 2 a.m. The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Fairmount.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building on Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington.
WLWT 5
Police identify victim fatally shot in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Millvale Friday. According to police, around 3:49 p.m. officers along with Cincinnati Fire responded to reports of a shooting in 3100 block of Beekman Street. When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township
CHERRY GROVE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a combine fire on Hockman Road in Ripley
RIPLEY, Ohio — Reports of a combine fire on Hockman Road in Ripley.
