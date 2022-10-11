ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 6

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Staff member fired for involvement in attack on Muslim student at Baltimore school

BALTIMORE -- A student at The Academy for College and Career Exploration was beaten and had her hijab ripped off in an attack last month in a school bathroom, according to advocates who say they spoke with the student's family.A staff member allegedly helped facilitate the incident by locking the student in the bathroom as she was attacked. That staff member will no longer be employed by Baltimore City Schools, the district confirmed.  Zainab Chaudry, Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Maryland (CAIR) called for a response to the incident in a letter to administrators, Baltimore School Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ohio man who tried to kill romantic rival with bomb in Carroll County pleads guilty

LINEBORO, Md. (WBFF) — An Ohio man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges that he traveled to Carroll County in an attempt to kill his romantic rival with a pipe bomb. Prosecutors said Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, built the pipe bomb at his home, filling the pipe with sharpened pellets to make it more deadly. He then drove seven hours to Lineboro on Oct. 30, 2020, to carry out the attack on the 28-year-old boyfriend of a woman he was attracted to.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore public school student arrested after police say he was carrying loaded handgun

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student was arrested Thursday at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy in East Baltimore after city police say he was carrying a loaded semiautomatic gun. Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of the city schools police union, said Baltimore police made the arrest. Sherry Christian, a spokeswoman for Baltimore City Public Schools, said the weapon was discovered outside the school around noon.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man pleads guilty to 2017 killing of well-known South Baltimore bartender

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally shooting a popular bartender in the city's Locust Point section, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said. Prosecutors said Marquese Winston, 28, of Richmond, Va., shot and killed Alex Wroblewski in the early morning hours of Nov. 14,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ohio man tells investigators he delivered bomb, tried to kill romantic rival in Carroll County, Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to building an explosive bomb in Ohio and then driving to Carroll County, Maryland, with the intention of killing a romantic rival, according to authorities.Clayton McCoy intended to kill the boyfriend of the woman he liked, Department of Justice officials said.He had known the couple for years through a live-action role-playing battle game/social club, investigators said.McCoy confessed his feelings for the woman in October 2020 but the woman informed McCoy that she was in a relationship and did not reciprocate his feelings, according to authorities.This rejection prompted McCoy to devise a plan to...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools sheds staff member following reports of assault on teen

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools has parted ways with a staff member who reportedly facilitated an assault on a student and taken disciplinary action against the students who violated its policy on bullying, according to school officials.The assault came to light after Zainab Chaudry, the director of the Council on American Islamic Relations, wrote an op-ed that referenced the plight of a 16-year-old teenager from Afghanistan whom he said was "locked inside a school bathroom by a staff member and ruthlessly beaten" by fellow students who stripped of her hijab on Sept. 16."We are deeply troubled by this situation...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore City Council#Concussion#Bullying#Academy For College#Cair
DC News Now

Boy dead after shooting in Northeast DC

UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said a 15-year-old boy who was unconscious and not breathing after a shooting in Northeast died after a team medevaced him to the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot inside Westminster apartment, police say

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot early Thursday inside an apartment in Westminster, the town's police department said. Police said officers were called to the apartment in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after midnight after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victim.
WESTMINSTER, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
foxbaltimore.com

2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Male, 27, killed in a shooting on Woodbrook Ave

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 4:41 a.m. to the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 27-year-old man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.  Homicide detectives have taken on the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

DC deputy mayor under fire resigns from position

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser said a deputy mayor who faced a charge in Virginia and who had questions raised about his residency in the District resigned from his position. Bowser held a news conference Wednesday afternoon and said Christopher Geldart’s departure was a mutual decision. Geldart, who served as the city’s […]
WASHINGTON, DC
themsuspokesman.com

“That’s not the behavior that we want to have at Morgan”: MSUPD Chief Hatcher reflects on homecoming shooting

The question of how Saturday night’s shooting occurred rang throughout the community despite additional campus-safety measures and a 9 p.m. curfew for Morgan State’s homecoming. The shooting occurred at 10 p.m. outside of the University Student Center. The Morgan State University Police Department and Allied Universal officers helped...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Investigators seek evidence in death of 14-year-old shot after Baltimore County football game

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police investigators are calling for public assistance in solving the homicide of a 14-year-old boy last month. Travis Slaughter was shot and killed following a football game between Milford Mill Academy and Franklin High School. He and another teen were shot near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 2.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy