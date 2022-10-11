Read full article on original website
Week 9 Preview: Wilmington at Western Brown
Wilmington will be riding a five-game win streak in to Friday night’s game with Western Brown. The Broncos, 7-1 and ranked No. 5 in the latest Ohio prep football poll in Division III, will be the ultimate test for Ryan Evans’ Hurricane. “Western Brown doesn’t make too many...
Western Brown hands Wilmington JV 2-0 defeat
The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by Western Brown 21-25, 18-25 Monday at Fred Summers Court. Lauren Harmeling had four points, a kill, an ace and four digs. Lilly Trentman had two points, three kills and six digs. Lauren Diels had one point, two kills and an ace.
Editorial: Follow open meeting laws to the letter
Taxpayers in many local communities are facing truly avoidable payouts and legal fees, all because their elected officials failed to follow Ohio’s open meeting laws to the letter. Shame on officials in Hubbard city, Fowler, Johnston and Vienna. Each recently paid a portion of a $2,500 settlement after being...
