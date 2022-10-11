Read full article on original website
Charges filed against fishermen accused in cheating scandal
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Two fishermen accused of cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship have been indicted by a grand jury in Ohio. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, have been charged with cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and unlawful ownership of wild animals. Both men were allegedly caught cheating at the Ohio fishing tournament last month, and accused of putting lead weights in the fish they caught ahead of a final weigh-in.
Extreme wildfire danger expands in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even with portions of Arkansas seeing rain on Wednesday, wildfire danger remains high. While the rain on Wednesday was a welcome sight for many Arkansans, it was not enough to ease drought conditions and make up for the rain deficit. Thursday’s latest drought monitor shows...
Arkansas State Fair Food Guide for 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Fair for 2022 kicks off on Friday, October 14 for a 10-day run. First on the list for many fairgoers will be what to eat. Arkansas food author Kat Robinson works each year extensively to produce the Arkansas State Fair Food Guide.
Free CWD testing available for Arkansas deer hunters
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is offering a variety of options to have harvested deer tested for chronic wasting disease for free throughout the 2022-23 deer hunting season. This year, the AGFC will continue its extensive system of drop-off...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and a risk of severe weather today
TODAY: Today is the day we have all been waiting for! Rain is finally in the forecast, but it’s not all great news. Not everyone will see rain and there is a risk of damaging thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for most of Arkansas, and a slight risk over the delta. The storms will arrive in the afternoon and quickly be gone before midnight. Temperatures into the mid 80s out ahead of the storms, with cooler air behind them. Breezy with a southwest wind 10-20 mph.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Even warmer and one day away from rain
TODAY: A weak area of low pressure will continue to bring clouds and very small rain chances to western parts of Arkansas. Central parts of the state will start in the low 60s and warm into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies with a south wind 5-10 mph.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Back in the 70s today
TODAY: Temperatures will be a bit cooler today thanks to Wednesday’s cold front. Tempearatures will be near seasonal values in the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up again on Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s as sunny and...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold Front Could Bring a Strong Thunderstorm
A cold front will move through the Mid South Wednesday afternoon with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. There’s a low end risk of a damaging wind gust or two and some hail but the overall severe weather risk is minimal. Slightly cooler and drier air will move in...
