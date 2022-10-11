ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Biden reevaluating U.S.-Saudi relations; NFL to discuss roughing calls; Nissan leaving Russia | Hot off the Wire podcast

crossroadstoday.com
 2 days ago
Deseret News

U.S. risks war with Russia unless President Biden defines success in Ukraine, Rep. Stewart says

If the White House maintains its continued support for Ukraine without defining success, the U.S. risks going to war with Russia, Rep. Chris Stewart said on Thursday. The Utah Republican blasted the Biden administration’s response to the Russian invasion during Fox Business’ “Kennedy”, calling on the president to define victory in Ukraine to avoid “a 20-year commitment like we ended up in Afghanistan and Iraq.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Why Putin will soon have to choose between losing in Ukraine or using nuclear weapons

Ukraine has both the political and popular resolve to liberate its territory. Thanks to the United States, Britain, Poland, and the Baltic states , Kyiv also has the economic and military means to believe it can achieve its ambition. In contrast, it is increasingly clear that Russia lacks the popular resolve to endure a bloody war. Equally important, Russia lacks the economic and military means to conduct a drawn-out war.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before Monday’s barrage. But countries took the occasion to speak out on the morning rush-hour attacks that hit at least 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital of Kyiv, and killed at least 14 people. Russia said it targeted military and energy facilities. But some of the missiles smashed into civilian areas. Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya told the assembly that some of his own close relatives were imperiled and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter. Russia has said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge, and Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the assembly that Moscow had warned that there wouldn’t be impunity for such an attack.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin's Allies Are Starting to Turn on Ukraine War

As Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in late February sparked widespread criticism and sanctions, several countries maintained ties with Russia, or at least did not outright condemn the attack. But as the war has stretched on for more than seven months and recent Ukrainian counteroffensives have increased hope...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Memo: Biden faced with growing gulf between warring Russia, Ukraine

The Biden administration is confronting an odd paradox in Ukraine — Kyiv’s unexpected successes could be making peace less likely anytime soon. Ukrainian forces have taken back around 2,000 square miles of territory in recent weeks that had been previously seized by Russia, stunning the Kremlin. The Ukrainians went on to score a substantive and symbolic win with an explosion that partially destroyed the Kerch Strait Bridge on Saturday.
POLITICS
The Intercept

“Election Interference”: Oil Price Hike Is Saudi Arabia’s October Surprise Against Biden

When, just one month before midterm elections, Saudi Arabia announced it would be slashing oil production by 2 million barrels a day, White House officials called it a “hostile act” and said the administration was “re-evaluating” the Saudi relationship. It was the kind of bellicose language officialdom virtually never uses to describe the oil-rich monarchy, whose vast wealth has bought it enormous influence in Washington.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Ukraine applies for NATO membership, rules out Putin talks

KYIV, Sept 30 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance on Friday and ruled out talks with President Vladimir Putin, striking back at Moscow after it said it had annexed four Ukrainian regions.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Joe Biden Says Vladimir Putin Can Stay in Power if He Leaves Ukraine

President Joe Biden has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power if he leaves Ukraine and argued that his forces could simply leave the country. Biden spoke to CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday, and the host asked him if Putin had an offramp from the conflict that began on February 24, in what Russia dubbed a "special military operation."
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Biden Doubts Putin Will Go Nuclear in Ukraine

In an interview, Biden expressed his belief that Putin is a rational actor who is nonetheless acting irresponsibly with talk of nuclear weapons use. President Joe Biden said in an interview on CNN on Tuesday that he doesn’t think Russian president Vladimir Putin will use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
POTUS
World

Former Kremlin insider sees Putin playing hardball, Part 1

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, former oil tycoon and once the richest man in Russia, fell out of favor with President Vladimir Putin in 2003. In his new book, “The Russia Conundrum,” Khodorkovsky recounts his dealings with Putin and his 10 years in prison. He describes for The World’s host Marco Werman how the Russian leader’s “mafia clan” operates, and the stakes in Putin’s Ukraine gambit.
POLITICS

