Biden reevaluating U.S.-Saudi relations; NFL to discuss roughing calls; Nissan leaving Russia | Hot off the Wire podcast

U.S. risks war with Russia unless President Biden defines success in Ukraine, Rep. Stewart says
If the White House maintains its continued support for Ukraine without defining success, the U.S. risks going to war with Russia, Rep. Chris Stewart said on Thursday. The Utah Republican blasted the Biden administration’s response to the Russian invasion during Fox Business’ “Kennedy”, calling on the president to define victory in Ukraine to avoid “a 20-year commitment like we ended up in Afghanistan and Iraq.”
Joe Biden Just Provided Putin With the Off-Ramp Needed to Avoid Nuclear War
President Joe Biden may have provided Russian President Vladimir Putin with an off-ramp to end the war in Ukraine and avoid escalation that could lead to nuclear conflict—but it's not clear if Putin will take it. Biden suggested in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday that Putin...
Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons
The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
Why Putin will soon have to choose between losing in Ukraine or using nuclear weapons
Ukraine has both the political and popular resolve to liberate its territory. Thanks to the United States, Britain, Poland, and the Baltic states , Kyiv also has the economic and military means to believe it can achieve its ambition. In contrast, it is increasingly clear that Russia lacks the popular resolve to endure a bloody war. Equally important, Russia lacks the economic and military means to conduct a drawn-out war.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before Monday’s barrage. But countries took the occasion to speak out on the morning rush-hour attacks that hit at least 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital of Kyiv, and killed at least 14 people. Russia said it targeted military and energy facilities. But some of the missiles smashed into civilian areas. Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya told the assembly that some of his own close relatives were imperiled and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter. Russia has said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge, and Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the assembly that Moscow had warned that there wouldn’t be impunity for such an attack.
President of United Arab Emirates travels to Russia on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine war with Putin
UAE Crown Prince and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed travels to Russia on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to try to de-escalate the military escalation with Kiev and to try to put the parties on the road to a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Putin's Allies Are Starting to Turn on Ukraine War
As Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in late February sparked widespread criticism and sanctions, several countries maintained ties with Russia, or at least did not outright condemn the attack. But as the war has stretched on for more than seven months and recent Ukrainian counteroffensives have increased hope...
Putin faces new challenge as Kremlin allies turn on Russia's military leaders
Who’s to blame for Russia’s failures in Ukraine?. After weeks of battlefield setbacks, criticism of Moscow’s military leadership has burst into the open — heightening the sense of domestic discontent and posing a rare challenge to the Kremlin. A growing chorus of voices across state media...
White House says Biden believes Saudi Arabia has sided with Russia after OPEC+ cut
The White House said Tuesday that President Biden believes Saudi Arabia has effectively sided with Russia’s war aims in Ukraine following the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance’s announcement last week that it would cut oil production. "We believe by the decision that OPEC+ made last week, (Saudi Arabia is) certainly...
The Memo: Biden faced with growing gulf between warring Russia, Ukraine
The Biden administration is confronting an odd paradox in Ukraine — Kyiv’s unexpected successes could be making peace less likely anytime soon. Ukrainian forces have taken back around 2,000 square miles of territory in recent weeks that had been previously seized by Russia, stunning the Kremlin. The Ukrainians went on to score a substantive and symbolic win with an explosion that partially destroyed the Kerch Strait Bridge on Saturday.
“Election Interference”: Oil Price Hike Is Saudi Arabia’s October Surprise Against Biden
When, just one month before midterm elections, Saudi Arabia announced it would be slashing oil production by 2 million barrels a day, White House officials called it a “hostile act” and said the administration was “re-evaluating” the Saudi relationship. It was the kind of bellicose language officialdom virtually never uses to describe the oil-rich monarchy, whose vast wealth has bought it enormous influence in Washington.
Biden condemns Russian missile strikes, says U.S. will continue to impose costs
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Monday's widespread Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, saying they targeted civilians and served no military purpose, and vowed that the United States and its allies will continue to impose costs on Moscow.
Russia launches more attacks on Ukraine as Biden and G7 leaders meet
Russia launched new attacks in Ukraine Tuesday as President Biden meets virtually with G7 leaders to discuss the situation. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata is in Ukraine with the latest.
Ukraine applies for NATO membership, rules out Putin talks
KYIV, Sept 30 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance on Friday and ruled out talks with President Vladimir Putin, striking back at Moscow after it said it had annexed four Ukrainian regions.
White House says Biden's 'Armageddon' warning not based on new intelligence
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The White House clarified Friday that President Joe Biden's stark warning of a nuclear 'Armageddon' amid Russia's war in Ukraine was not based on new intelligence. "He is not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological and chemical weapons, because...
Ukraine's foreign minister: 'Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles'
KYIV, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday showed President Vladimir Putin "is a terrorist who talks with missiles."
Biden condemns Russia, Putin at U.N., says Ukraine war 'should make your blood run cold'
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- In his keynote address at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, President Joe Biden condemned Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and said President Vladimir Putin is acting aggressively and irresponsibly by threatening to use nuclear weapons. Biden made the remarks at U.N. headquarters in New...
Joe Biden Says Vladimir Putin Can Stay in Power if He Leaves Ukraine
President Joe Biden has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power if he leaves Ukraine and argued that his forces could simply leave the country. Biden spoke to CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday, and the host asked him if Putin had an offramp from the conflict that began on February 24, in what Russia dubbed a "special military operation."
Biden Doubts Putin Will Go Nuclear in Ukraine
In an interview, Biden expressed his belief that Putin is a rational actor who is nonetheless acting irresponsibly with talk of nuclear weapons use. President Joe Biden said in an interview on CNN on Tuesday that he doesn’t think Russian president Vladimir Putin will use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Former Kremlin insider sees Putin playing hardball, Part 1
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, former oil tycoon and once the richest man in Russia, fell out of favor with President Vladimir Putin in 2003. In his new book, “The Russia Conundrum,” Khodorkovsky recounts his dealings with Putin and his 10 years in prison. He describes for The World’s host Marco Werman how the Russian leader’s “mafia clan” operates, and the stakes in Putin’s Ukraine gambit.
