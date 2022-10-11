ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Scooby-Doo’s Velma Is Officially A Lesbian As She Gets New Female Love Interest

After years of online speculation that the character Velma Dinkley is a lesbian, the show has confirmed her identity in a new clip that went viral on Twitter on Oct. 4. Although the studio did not release the scene that confirms Velma is smitten with a character named Coco Diablo, fans of the series have reshared the clip all over social media. The scene shows Velma meeting the new character and when she meets Coco, Velma immediately fumbles her words and her glasses become fogged up while she blushes bright red.
Sacheen Littlefeather Dies: Native American Actor Who Declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar Was 75

Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress who took the Oscars stage in 1973 to decline Marlon Brando’s award, died Sunday, the Academy of Motion Pictures said. She was 75. “Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75,” read the tweet. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery In 1973, Littlefeather got up on stage to decline Brando’s win for The Godfather where she said the following: “He very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award. And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the...
The 20 best exorcism-themed movies

As Halloween approaches, every horror fan is looking for a fresh experience. With so many subgenres — found footage, creature features, slashers — the mash-up of choices may be flooding streaming platforms, but among the greats is the almighty exorcism movie. Over the years, this subgenre has risen...
Velma Will Be A Lesbian In The Newest ‘Scooby-Doo’ Film

The trailer for the newest Scooby-Doo film is finally here. In the trailer, it has been confirmed that the character Velma will be a lesbian in the movie and will be the first LGBTQ+ character in the Scooby-Doo universe. While Velma, played by Linda Cardellini, dates the museum owner, played...
‘The Exorcist’ Reboot Starts Filming After Halloween

What better time is there to begin rolling the cameras on the highly-anticipated reboot of the iconic Exorcist franchise, than the hallowed spooky season? It is indeed the time that the celebrated director, David Gordon Green has chosen to start production on the first film of the planned trilogy that will resurrect the franchise that has laid quiet for nearly two decades since the release of the 2005 prequel, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist.
Why Halloween H20: 20 Years Later is the most underrated horror sequel ever

By the late 1990s, the Halloween franchise was looking about as dead as one of Michael Myers’ victims. It had been a while since the glory days of the original or the sequel, which were released at a time when slasher movies reigned supreme at the box office. Halloween III: Season of the Witch was notable for not following Michael Myers at all, with the filmmakers hoping to turn the Halloween franchise into an anthology series. But critics and audiences weren’t interested in other stories carrying the Halloween name and the movie received negative reviews and low box office returns.
David Gordon Green’s ‘Exorcist’ Reboot, Starring Ellen Burstyn, to Start Filming in ‘a Couple Weeks’

As the “Halloween” franchise comes to a conclusion with “Halloween Ends,” director David Gordon Green is ready to reintroduce another horror classic on screen: “The Exorcist.” “We start in a couple of weeks, and we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and dive into the next great franchise,” Green told Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson at the “Halloween Ends” premiere Tuesday night. “We’ve got an amazing cast coming together and scripts we’re all excited about.” Universal spent $400 million on the forthcoming “Exorcist” trilogy, produced by Blumhouse, with Ellen Burstyn set to reprise her role as Chris MacNeil, the...
The Grinch joins Winnie the Pooh in becoming a murderous horror villain, ruining even more childhoods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey became one of the year’s most unexpectedly headline-grabbing horror movies thanks to the sheer insanity of transforming beloved childhood favorites into bloodthirsty murderous villains. Seeking to capitalize on the buzz, the Grinch is getting in on the act with The Mean One slated for release on December 15 of this year.
Key and Peele make the afterlife lively in new trailer for Netflix family horror ‘Wendell & Wild’

Just a couple of months after his most recent live-action horror NOPE hit theaters, Jordan Peele is back with a new Netflix movie that’s scaring its way onto streaming later this October. Wendell and Wild not only marks the latest collaboration between Peele and his frequent co-star Keegan-Michael Key, it also serves as the first partnership between the Get Out guru and stop-motion master Henry Selick. With the film’s release just a couple of week’s away, check out its new trailer above.
