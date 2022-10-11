Read full article on original website
Judge rules that New York’s concealed carry gun laws to remain in effect amid appeal
New York State's new concealed carry gun law will remain in effect, as state leaders appeal a federal ruling that restricted some of its aspects
ACSO: DMV detail nets 17 arrests, 10 fake plates
Albany County Sheriff's Deputies and Investigators worked together with New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Investigators on Wednesday, October 12, to pull over nearly 200 cars for minor traffic infractions.
Tax relief being mailed to New Yorkers
The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced that it has started to mail additional financial relief to eligible New Yorkers.
DMV offering New York state drivers free peeling license plate replacements
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder is reminding New York drivers that they can replace their license plate if it is peeling, free of charge.
NYOH calls on NYSDOH to reverse Medicaid policy change
There will be a Save Our Access, Save Our Lives rally on October 12 at 2 p.m. where The New York Oncology Hematology (NYOH) will call on the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and state leaders to reverse a policy that has left Medicaid patients without access to life-saving cancer care medication.
Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont arrested in Brunswick
A Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont was arrested in Brunswick on Tuesday. Zachary Jonas, 36, faces multiple drug charges.
Andrea Smyth talks campaign with News10
The November election is less than a month away and News10 ABC is speaking with some of the local candidate for state and federal office.
Marist poll shows Hochul with 10-point lead on Zeldin
Governor Kathy Hochul leads Representative Lee Zeldin by 10 points in a Marist College poll of registered voters released on Thursday.
Edinburg man allegedly threatens school administrator
On Thursday, October 6, at about 8:34 a.m. State Troopers received a complaint from a Northville High School administrator about a disturbance at the school, which happened on October 5.
Bethlehem PD arrests duo on slew of weapons charges
Two people have been arrested after police allegedly found several weapons, including bomb-making materials, in their car. The Bethlehem Police Department said Kyle Brush, 35, of Earlton, and Rachael Thompson, 40 of Albany, were arrested in connection with the incident.
Accessible nature trail unveiled in Bethlehem
The Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Five Rivers Environmental Education Center has a new accent piece—the 0.66-mile, accessible "Fisher Trail."
SP arrest two after North Greenbush crash
On October 9, State Police arrested two individuals following a car crash in North Greenbush. Police reported the driver showed signs of impairment and drugs were found in the car.
Halloween events happening around the Capital Region
Halloween is only weeks away, which means it's almost time to bring out those spooky costumes. There are several events including parades, trunk or treating, and festivals taking place around the Capital Region leading up to and in celebration of Halloween.
