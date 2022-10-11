.. Democratic Party incumbent and party leaders should be and are threatened. Their first thrust is always fear mongery. Can't use their record of success and are afraid to be held accountable for their 50 years of failure.
they should be scared of Republicans they're all doing crappy work ruining our great country to hell with Democrats I changed to Republican
Fear mongers at large! Dan is professing common sense, no hate, no demonizing. He is just professing common sense. Answer this, why does not Wes Moore debate him? It is Wes! He has “nothing to bring but division and hate”Dan want to unite and empower people to be their best! Isn’t that what it is all about? Unity and betterment of all? Wes is part of the elite class, slick class. Sort of like Robin Hood but in reverse, Wes netted over 900k annually while showing a loss for taxes in his Robin Hood non profit corporation. (Smart guy, but all about him)He even didn’t pay his water / sewer bill owing over $21,000! But now paid)Just look at his posture, (slick) is written all over his face. Voting comes very soon and I want you to know I’m voting for Dan!! And promoting Dan 100%. He represents, Family - Faith - Honor and dignity. Let’s bring that back to Maryland!!
