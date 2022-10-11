With help from Natalie Fertig, Jesús A. Rodríguez, Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Charlie Mahtesian. What up, Recast family! President Joe Biden denounces Russia’s latest attacks on civilian centers in Ukraine, and elected officials from Alabama to Georgia to California are embroiled in controversy for making racist comments. The rapper formerly known as Kanye West has had his social media accounts locked over antisemitic posts. First though, we focus on the race for Maryland’s next governor.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO