Vermont State Police say they have identified a suspect in the 33-year-old unsolved murder of a Danby couple. Michael Anthony Louise, 79, was arrested Thursday at his home in Syracuse, New York. He is accused of killing George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, who were found dead Sept. 17, 1989, in their home on U.S. Route 7.

5 HOURS AGO