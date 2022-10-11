ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Texans in these cities spend the most on bills, report finds

(NEXSTAR) — The cost of seemingly everything is high right now, and while there are ways to save a few bucks on some things, others can’t be avoided, especially household bills. A new report found that, unsurprisingly, where you live can have a big impact on how costly your bills are.
TEXAS STATE
Michigan State U. leader, hired after Nassar scandal, quits

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, apparently unable to fend off challenges by the school’s governing board, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Samuel Stanley Jr. said he has lost...
EAST LANSING, MI
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We will kick off the weekend on the hot side, as both Friday and Saturday are toasty with highs in the upper 80s and lo-mid 90s. An elevated fire danger is expected along and north of I-20 Friday afternoon due to low humidity and breezy conditions. Winds, humidity, and clouds...
ENVIRONMENT

