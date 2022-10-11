ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushing, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance

TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
BIXBY, OK
KOCO

Over $9 million awarded to Shawnee to address water, sewer infrastructure needs

SHAWNEE, Okla. — More than $9 million is being awarded to the city of Shawnee to address much-needed water and sewer infrastructure needs. The grant comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Rather than a specific area of the city being impacted by water and sewer infrastructure issues, city officials said there are 31 total problem areas throughout the entire city.
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to several overnight fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were busy overnight as the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to multiple fires. Oklahoma City fire crews responded to an apartment fire, a house fire and several grass fires. They first responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 74th Street and Blackwelder...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: New apartments and restaurants coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new building project was just approved Tuesday and it aims to breathe new life into a largely forgotten area just west of Scissortail Park. "We're going to see apartments and office buildings restaurants, hopefully some retail lots of different places for people to live and work and play we hope," said Cathy O'Connor, founder of COalign Group.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Horses from across the country in Oklahoma for show

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show are happening this week at State Fair Park. The event brought in horses from all over the country. "They’re smart. They enjoy working with you," said Ling Fu-Wylie, owner and amateur rider. It is a week-long...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OHP responds to box truck crash in Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a box truck in Oklahoma City. On Wednesday night, authorities told KOCO 5 that a driver crashed their vehicle on Interstate 40 near the Kickapoo Turnpike. The driver walked away from the wreck, but officials told KOCO 5 that the initial...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route

EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week

Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
KTUL

Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
SHAWNEE, OK
ocolly.com

Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family

Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Tulsa man found

TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
TULSA, OK

