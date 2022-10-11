Read full article on original website
Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance
TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
KOCO
Over $9 million awarded to Shawnee to address water, sewer infrastructure needs
SHAWNEE, Okla. — More than $9 million is being awarded to the city of Shawnee to address much-needed water and sewer infrastructure needs. The grant comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Rather than a specific area of the city being impacted by water and sewer infrastructure issues, city officials said there are 31 total problem areas throughout the entire city.
KOCO
Crews respond to several overnight fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were busy overnight as the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to multiple fires. Oklahoma City fire crews responded to an apartment fire, a house fire and several grass fires. They first responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 74th Street and Blackwelder...
Sign swaying in the wind causes concern for Edmond residents
A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
blackchronicle.com
Kevin Stitt responds to KFOR investigation into secret plan to build new Governor’s mansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — KFOR uncovered a secret plan for a new multi-million greenback governor’s mansion by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The Stitt household at present lives 20 miles away from the historic mansion which was constructed in 1927 and opened in 1928. They say after they first moved...
KOCO
Fiber optic crews blamed for residents' ongoing water issues in Oklahoma town
MAUD, Okla. — Residents woke up Monday morning in Maud without water in their homes after fiber optic crews hit water lines. Residents, however, said they have dealt with water issues for over a month. "We'll wake up, there will be no water. We'll come home, there's no water,"...
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: New apartments and restaurants coming to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new building project was just approved Tuesday and it aims to breathe new life into a largely forgotten area just west of Scissortail Park. "We're going to see apartments and office buildings restaurants, hopefully some retail lots of different places for people to live and work and play we hope," said Cathy O'Connor, founder of COalign Group.
2 trapped in semi rollover accident
According to Oklahoma City Fire Department, a semi rollover crash trapped two people Wednesday night.
‘Someone is going to get hurt eventually’: SW OKC residents say construction is creating dangerous driving conditions
Construction is nothing new to the metro, but some Southwest Oklahoma City residents are saying them work areas nearby are creating hazardous driving conditions.
The numbers are in! State Fair’s economic impact in OKC
If you went to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair this year, perhaps to ride rides, or to eat some fancy food concoction, you were one of about 900,000 people to walk the midway!
KOCO
Horses from across the country in Oklahoma for show
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show are happening this week at State Fair Park. The event brought in horses from all over the country. "They’re smart. They enjoy working with you," said Ling Fu-Wylie, owner and amateur rider. It is a week-long...
KOCO
OHP responds to box truck crash in Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a box truck in Oklahoma City. On Wednesday night, authorities told KOCO 5 that a driver crashed their vehicle on Interstate 40 near the Kickapoo Turnpike. The driver walked away from the wreck, but officials told KOCO 5 that the initial...
Five tribes calling for repeal of HB 1775
On Monday, Tulsa's sixth annual celebration of the holiday will be at Dream Keepers Park. The day is meant to celebrate Indigenous people's contribution to our communities.
KOCO
Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route
EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
News On 6
OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week
Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
OU College Of Dentistry Offers Free Care To Oklahoma Veterans
The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental will host the third annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 12. The coordinated one-day event improves access to care and provides professional dental services at no cost to Oklahoma veterans....
KTUL
Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
ocolly.com
Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family
Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
Missing Tulsa man found
TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
