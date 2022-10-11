ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VET Crypto Price Prediction – Why cryptos like IMPT and Tamadoge will make you update your crypto portfolio

The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this

The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
Washington City Paper

Cosmos (ATOM) Price Prediction – the fate of emerging IMPT in the market

The Cryptocurrency community constantly needs technical solutions to solve lingering problems in the ecosystem. Some of these problems include high energy consumption, low speed, and expensive gas fees, to mention but a few. Many projects have been out in recent times to solve these problems and ensure a seamless experience for users in the community. Some such projects include Impt.io’s decarbonization policy and the well-known ATOM from the Cosmos Network. Tamadoge is another raving eco-friendly crypto, warming investors’ hearts.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode

On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
u.today

Bitcoin Might Rival Top Custodian Banks With Unmatched Market Value

Ki Young Ju, the CEO of CryptoQuant, has argued that Bitcoin (BTC) could soon rival the market capitalization of top custodian banks. He said in a tweet that despite BTC's market cap being just 0.25% of that of the top nine custodian banks, seven of them have entered the crypto custody space in 2022 alone.
bitcoinist.com

Here’s Why Crypto Traders are Bullish on Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Aave

The bear market in 2022 seems to have run its course. Crypto traders are now picking up potential cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Aave (AAVE) for the long term. These cryptocurrencies have unique features that set them apart in the market. Such features make them...
cryptoglobe.com

$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
u.today

Cardano Will Thrive in Next Bull Cycle: Crypto Capital Venture Founder

