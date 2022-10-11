Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Bowhunter impaled by another hunter’s lost arrow, rescued by helicopter in Colorado
ROUTT COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — A lone archery hunter’s life was likely saved by his rescue beacon after he was badly injured by an arrow in a remote section of wilderness last week. The hunter was impaled above the knee while hiking off trail, according to a member...
skyhinews.com
Ranchers in Colorado’s northwest are on edge as wildlife officials investigate suspected second wolf pack
Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker, possibly from the state’s newest pack. Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to...
Bow Hunter Impaled by Another’s Arrow Airlifted out of Colorado Wilderness
In Colorado, the life of a bow hunter probably was saved thanks to his rescue beacon after being impaled by another arrow. This all takes place in the Colorado wilderness. Now, the hunter happened to be impaled above his knee. This happened while he was hiking off trail, a member of the Routt County Search and Rescue said as CBS News reported.
KJCT8
Colorado Parks and Wildlife searches for poacher in Craig
CRAIG, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for assistance identifying the person(s) who killed a mule deer buck during the overnight hours between Oct. 6 and 7 near the Town of Craig. On Oct. 7, wildlife officers were alerted to a deer carcass off...
Wolves suspected in multiple livestock kills
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are investigating a possible wolf depredation incident on White River National Forest lands near Meeker.
Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
i-70scout.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating report of wolf depredations on U.S. Forest Service land near Meeker
MEEKER, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest lands near Meeker that show damage consistent with wolf depredation. This is an active investigation and CPW is working closely with the livestock producer to collect additional evidence, including looking for scat and tracks in the area. If the depredations are confirmed as being caused by wolves, CPW will work in partnership with the livestock producer to implement approved hazing methods and respond to any damage claims submitted.
18 calves found dead so far on Western Slope, investigated as possible wolf kills
RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado wildlife officials said on Friday that they're investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves near Meeker that might have been killed by wolves – the first such investigation in Rio Blanco County. Eighteen dead calves have been identified so far, killed...
Two bear cubs dead following collision on Colorado highway
Two bear cubs were killed on Wednesday night, the result of being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 40 in Steamboat Springs, according to officials from the Steamboat Police Department. When police arrived on the scene, one of the cubs was deceased and the other was seriously injured. The second...
skyhinews.com
As Kremmling police chief departs, sheriff’s office steps in
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office will help with law enforcement while the town of Kremmling looks for an interim police chief, as well as a code enforcement officer, according to officials who spoke at the town’s Oct. 5 board meeting. Kremmling’s former chief, Hiram Rivera Jr., applied to...
Craig Daily Press
Inside the Moffat County Courthouse demolition
Many community members have expressed concerns the demolition of the Moffat County Courthouse will remove a piece of Craig’s history. However, the decision to demolish the current courthouse was one that county officials said was not taken lightly. Because of dated infrastructure and a series of remodels over the past 90 years, county officials have determined the building is beyond salvage.
