Routt County, CO

KJCT8

Colorado Parks and Wildlife searches for poacher in Craig

CRAIG, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for assistance identifying the person(s) who killed a mule deer buck during the overnight hours between Oct. 6 and 7 near the Town of Craig. On Oct. 7, wildlife officers were alerted to a deer carcass off...
CRAIG, CO
i-70scout.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating report of wolf depredations on U.S. Forest Service land near Meeker

MEEKER, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest lands near Meeker that show damage consistent with wolf depredation. This is an active investigation and CPW is working closely with the livestock producer to collect additional evidence, including looking for scat and tracks in the area. If the depredations are confirmed as being caused by wolves, CPW will work in partnership with the livestock producer to implement approved hazing methods and respond to any damage claims submitted.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

As Kremmling police chief departs, sheriff’s office steps in

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office will help with law enforcement while the town of Kremmling looks for an interim police chief, as well as a code enforcement officer, according to officials who spoke at the town’s Oct. 5 board meeting. Kremmling’s former chief, Hiram Rivera Jr., applied to...
KREMMLING, CO
Craig Daily Press

Inside the Moffat County Courthouse demolition

Many community members have expressed concerns the demolition of the Moffat County Courthouse will remove a piece of Craig’s history. However, the decision to demolish the current courthouse was one that county officials said was not taken lightly. Because of dated infrastructure and a series of remodels over the past 90 years, county officials have determined the building is beyond salvage.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
