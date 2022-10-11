Proposal to require fentanyl awareness education approved

SAN DIEGO — A proposal to require fentanyl awareness education in classrooms was unanimously approved by the San Diego Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, according to a press release by the Office of San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond.

Brought forth by Supervisor Desmond, Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer and District Attorney Summer Stephan, the proposal is geared at preventing deaths caused by accidental overdose, which Desmond’s office says is the number one killer of people between the ages 18 and 45.

Also included in the proposal is the distribution of naloxone, which the Supervisors explained would be given to both parents and students who will be trained on the proper use of the medication. Naloxone is used to treat overdoses in emergency situations.

“Fentanyl is a poison and we need to start treating it like a weapon,” Desmond said. “One pill can kill. It’s time we confront the realities of fentanyl in our communities. It’s killing our youth and causing extreme harm to our county. We must address this head on, by talking to our kids and understanding the risks of illicit fentanyl.”

Back in June, the Board of Supervisors directed the Chief Administrative Officer to work with the Health and Human Services Agency Director to collaboratively construct recommendations and implementation plans to declare fentanyl as a public health crisis, according to Desmond’s office.

“We cannot stand by as young people across our county die tragic deaths from fentanyl,” Supervisor Lawson-Remer said. “With this vote, the county is advancing best practices in harm reduction and redoubling our commitment to keeping San Diegans safe from dangerous drug overdoses.”

Fentanyl-related deaths have been plaguing the nation with a wave of deaths in recent months. On part of that, San Diego County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Paul Gothold says “the San Diego County Office of Education and the San Diego County Board of Education are committed to addressing this epidemic.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.