Dad sent baby crowdsurfing to meet The Rock and he thought it was a toy doll
At fan events - letters, trinkets, and flowers are usually the items that celebrities receive while they are up on the stage. But one Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson fan went the extra mile. While promoting his new film Black Adam, at the Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City last week,...
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Get ‘Crazy In Love’ Show On Zeus Network
Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s tumultuous relationship has been turned into a reality TV show. Mere days after Chrisean claimed to be newly single after having caught Blueface in bed with another woman, The Zeus Network has announced the couple will be the subject of a new reality TV series called Crazy In Love.
This Singer Writes Original Songs for People Who Are Dying: ‘Comfort in Such a Hard Time’
Knowing the end of life is near can be a heartbreaking, challenging time. One woman is trying to comfort those who are dying by penning them an original song. Songwriter Emily Cavanagh, like many, was devastated by all the death and isolation at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wanting to help, she began calling hospitals to ask if any patients who were dying wanted to have a personal song written for them.
Podcast Parents Draw Backlash for Not Bathing Their Kids for Literal ‘Months’
For many parents, bath time is a crucial part of their children's routine, but some moms and dads don't bathe their kids regularly. And it's not just celebrities such as Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher who are participating in this bizarre hygiene movement. In a clip from the Dear Media...
Woman Has No Idea Her New Boyfriend Slept With Her Daughter Last Year
A woman is struggling with how to tell her mom that she previously hooked up with the mom's new boyfriend. The woman took to Reddit explaining she is struggling with whether or not to tell her mom, especially considering she's the one who encouraged her to finally start dating again.
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
A dad is refusing to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day because he's upset her relationship is allegedly the product of an affair — with a man the woman's sister was seeing, no less. On Reddit, the frustrated father shared he's still reeling from finding...
Bride Wears Cheap Black Wedding Dress to Annoy Manipulative In-Laws: ‘Petty Revenge’
One woman's "happy marriage" imploded, and in hindsight, she should have noticed a few red flags. Sharing her story on Reddit, the career-focused woman revealed her toxic former in-laws once tried to derail her from getting a promotion at work while she was busy wedding planning, all so her big day would be "done their way."
56-Year-Old Father Demands Grandchild Refer to Newborn Baby as 'Aunt'
What role do significant age gaps play in family dynamics?. While it's never a happy thing when a marriage ends in divorce, stats show that 70% of adults who get divorced will go on to remarry and potentially have more children down the road.
Toddler steals the spotlight from middle school cheerleaders in viral video
A toddler cheerleader joined his big sister's cheer routine at a football game, in a video you need to see. "When you're 2 but you have watched too many cheer practices in the living room," Texas mom Michelle Rodriguez captioned a TikTok video with more than 10 million views and 2.4 million likes.
Wendy's Fired Worker with Down Syndrome Because He Wasn't 'Normal,' Sister Says
The sister of the longtime Wendy's employee with Down Syndrome who was recently unceremoniously canned is lashing out at the franchise. Dennis Peek worked at a Wendy's in Stanley, North Carolina for 20 years, was fired without notice a few days back, and now his sister claims managers at the fast food joint told her Dennis couldn't do his job like a "normal" person.
Little girl, aged 5, tragically died in Creeslough while buying a birthday cake for her mother
A little girl, aged 5, tragically died in Creeslough while buying a birthday cake for her mother. She was one 10 people killed in the Applegreen service station in an explosion on Friday. She and her father were understood to be in the shop buying the special treat when the...
Teen Mom fans think Kailyn Lowry’s son Lincoln, 8, is dad Javi Marroquin’s ‘clone’ in hilarious video
TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry's son Lincoln looks just like his dad, Javi Marroquin, in a funny new video, fans have expressed. The Teen Mom 2 alum shared the video of her eight-year-old son Sunday on TikTok. Captioned, "He didn't finish it," the video shows Lincoln tasting a frappuccino made from...
Toddler has ‘little miss independent’ energy as she boards a plane all by herself
These parents shared an adorable TikTok of their daughter boarding a plane all by herself, and viewers are blown away by her impeccable manners. For some kids, traveling is a fun adventure, as shown in this adorable video from TikTokers and parents Mikayla and Nick (@mikandnick), which features their daughter, Hayden, delightfully boarding a plane all by herself. In response, viewers were amazed that the toddler exhibited better behavior than many adults on flights.
"My husband was fascinated by her," Man becomes obsessed with wife's boss
Being married can’t stop a person from having a crush on someone they admire or spent a lot of time with. Although this doesn’t show that the marriage is faulty or the couple isn’t happy, it could mean that there is room for improvement in the relationship.
Internet Stunned by Denmark's Custom for Sleeping Babies: 'We'd Go to Jail'
A mother shared in a viral video explaining that the Danish practice of having babies sleep outside in their strollers is not only the cultural norm but recommended by midwives and baby nurses. Posted by TikTok user @annieineventyrland, the video amassed more than 12 million views as she discussed the...
EXCLUSIVE: Claire should have been at school today and Susi celebrating her 15th birthday. Instead, the best friends are dead after a tragic series of events that has rocked a small town
One of two teenage girls tragically killed in a horror car crash and allegedly abandoned by two underage boys was due to celebrate her 15th birthday the following day. Claire Kepaoa, 15, and Susi Kopy, 14 were found dead by emergency services in a Toyota sedan on the Monaro Highway, in Hume, ACT, about 8.10am on Sunday.
Mom ‘lost and scared’ after husband let newborn cry for ‘2 hours straight’ while she was away
A mom is afraid her husband doesn’t know how to take care of their newborn. She asked Reddit’s “Mommit” forum for advice. The mom asked her husband to watch their 3-month-old son while she was away. But when she returned, she couldn’t believe the condition her newborn was in.
Woman Worried Boyfriend Is Trying to Scam Her Out of $5,000 for Surgery for Son She’s Never Met
On Reddit, a woman is concerned that her boyfriend is scamming her after he requested a hefty loan to supposedly help cover his child's medical expenses. The woman and her boyfriend have only been dating for three months. He is a single dad of two boys, neither of whom she has met yet.
