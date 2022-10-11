ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Blueface & Chrisean Rock Get ‘Crazy In Love’ Show On Zeus Network

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s tumultuous relationship has been turned into a reality TV show. Mere days after Chrisean claimed to be newly single after having caught Blueface in bed with another woman, The Zeus Network has announced the couple will be the subject of a new reality TV series called Crazy In Love.
PopCrush

This Singer Writes Original Songs for People Who Are Dying: ‘Comfort in Such a Hard Time’

Knowing the end of life is near can be a heartbreaking, challenging time. One woman is trying to comfort those who are dying by penning them an original song. Songwriter Emily Cavanagh, like many, was devastated by all the death and isolation at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wanting to help, she began calling hospitals to ask if any patients who were dying wanted to have a personal song written for them.
TMZ.com

Wendy's Fired Worker with Down Syndrome Because He Wasn't 'Normal,' Sister Says

The sister of the longtime Wendy's employee with Down Syndrome who was recently unceremoniously canned is lashing out at the franchise. Dennis Peek worked at a Wendy's in Stanley, North Carolina for 20 years, was fired without notice a few days back, and now his sister claims managers at the fast food joint told her Dennis couldn't do his job like a "normal" person.
intheknow.com

Toddler has ‘little miss independent’ energy as she boards a plane all by herself

These parents shared an adorable TikTok of their daughter boarding a plane all by herself, and viewers are blown away by her impeccable manners. For some kids, traveling is a fun adventure, as shown in this adorable video from TikTokers and parents Mikayla and Nick (@mikandnick), which features their daughter, Hayden, delightfully boarding a plane all by herself. In response, viewers were amazed that the toddler exhibited better behavior than many adults on flights.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Claire should have been at school today and Susi celebrating her 15th birthday. Instead, the best friends are dead after a tragic series of events that has rocked a small town

One of two teenage girls tragically killed in a horror car crash and allegedly abandoned by two underage boys was due to celebrate her 15th birthday the following day. Claire Kepaoa, 15, and Susi Kopy, 14 were found dead by emergency services in a Toyota sedan on the Monaro Highway, in Hume, ACT, about 8.10am on Sunday.
PopCrush

PopCrush

