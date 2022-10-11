Knowing the end of life is near can be a heartbreaking, challenging time. One woman is trying to comfort those who are dying by penning them an original song. Songwriter Emily Cavanagh, like many, was devastated by all the death and isolation at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wanting to help, she began calling hospitals to ask if any patients who were dying wanted to have a personal song written for them.

