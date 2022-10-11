ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Public

Week in politics: Georgia Senate debate; Jan 6. committee decision to subpoena Trump

We look at the Georiga Senate debates as well as the Jan. 6 Committee's decision to subpoena former president Donald Trump. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
GEORGIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Alabama inmates are on strike, protesting sentencing policies and a parole process

Thousands of inmates are on strike in Alabama prisons. For nearly three weeks, they've stopped work at jobs in prison laundries and kitchens to protest living conditions and to demand reforms of harsh sentencing policies and the parole process. As the strike wears on, inmates say the state is punishing them by restricting meals, visitors and recreation time.
ALABAMA STATE
State
Texas State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Person
William Tong
wvtf.org

Report: Virginia's bail bond industry often avoids accountability

A new report takes aim at an industry that makes money by promising to return defendants to court. But, it's often law enforcement agencies that end up doing the work. The promise of the bail bond industry has always been that they provide a valuable service – making sure defendants actually show up for their day in court.
VIRGINIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Recap: Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker face off in debate

In one of the most watched Senate contests in the country, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican nominee Herschel Walker faced off on the debate stage in Savannah. Stephen Fowler is the Producer/Back-Up Host for All Things Considered and a creative storyteller hailing from McDonough, Georgia. He graduated from Emory University with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. The program combined the best parts of journalism, marketing, digital media and music into a thesis on the rise of the internet rapper via the intersectionality of social media and hip-hop. He served as the first-ever Executive Digital Editor of The Emory Wheel, where he helped lead the paper into a modern digital era.
SAVANNAH, GA
Connecticut Public

How Jack Baker and Michael McConnell became husbands in 1971

Time now for StoryCorps. Jack Baker and Michael McConnell are two names you probably never heard of. In the early 1970s, they wanted to get married, but same-sex marriage was not yet legal in Minnesota. Baker and McConnell sued the state and appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear their case, but they managed to get married anyway after Baker and McConnell found a legal loophole.
MINNESOTA STATE
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York to look at future of shuttered prisons

LODI, N.Y. — New York state has formed a commission to look at vacant properties after a slate of prison closures earlier this year. The closures have had an impact on local businesses. Places like Boundary Breaks Vineyard where it’s the time of year to test the sugar content of its grapes.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Victims of a Colorado wildfire can choose a green rebuild that's within their budget

In Colorado, a climate-driven disaster is testing a community's resolve on climate change. They had just adopted new green building codes when last year's Marshall Fire hit in the dead of winter, incinerating more than 1,000 homes. Now residents are wondering if they can really afford the tougher, greener homes. Here's Sam Brasch of Colorado Public Radio.
LOUISVILLE, CO
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

