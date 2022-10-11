Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Is Going for Fashionable, Not Comfortable, on ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Prepare to be dazzled by Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The vibes surrounding the album have been sparkly, to say the least, and fans can expect to see that same glitz and glamor reflected in her tour outfits. In fact, the country singer is willing to sacrifice her own...
Thomas Rhett’s 10-Year Anniversary Post for Wife Lauren Will Make You Weep [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are celebrating 10 years of marriage on Wednesday (Oct. 12). The country singer took to social media to mark a decade of wedded bliss and celebrate his bride on a special date. The video he shared is a compilation of clips featuring Lauren....
‘That’s Why I Stay Stoned’ Parker Tweets 30 Seconds of Brand New Song
Gotta love Twitter. You guys know things like this never happened 20 years ago, right? Hell it couldn't have happened even five years ago. We had to wait for an entire new album to be released to hear it. Artists sharing brand new songs on social media is something I'll never take for granted.
