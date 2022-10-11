ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Nikki R
1d ago

These people led by Rhodes tried to topple our democracy. If they are not found guilty our way of life is in serious danger. They hang or we as a society do.

Chris Herrera
2d ago

Bye Felicia 🤙 3 hots and a cot waiting for you

