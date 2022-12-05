ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
TheWrap

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review

Awards groups continue their need for speed, as the National Board of Review went full Hollywood in their selections of Best Film and Best Director for 2022. The billion-dollar blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” took Best Film and Steven Spielberg won Best Director for his heart-rending ode to his childhood in “The Fabelmans”.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy