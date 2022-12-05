Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Jennifer Lawrence Gets Reminded That No, ‘The Hunger Games’ Wasn’t the First Female-Led Action Movie
Jennifer Lawrence invited pushback on social media today after stating in an interview between herself and Viola Davis that Katniss Everdeen was essentially the first female action hero. While the conversation with fellow actress Viola Davis covers a number of subjects, the excerpt Variety chose to excerpt was of the...
John Travolta and Others Remember Kirstie Alley: ‘One of the Most Special Relationships I Ever Had’
The fellow Scientologistsco-starred in three "Look Who's Talking" movies
‘One Fine Morning’ Review: Mia Hansen-Løve Captures Love, Death, and Renewal in a Young Mother’s Life
La Seydoux gives a striking performance, her face registering a panoply of emotions with honesty and subtlety
‘The Blue Caftan’ Filmmaker Maryam Touzani Hopes to Represent Morocco at This Year’s Oscars (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap spotlight's her award-winning film in this year's International issue
‘The Blue Caftan’ Faces Morocco’s Ultimate Taboo in Portraying a Queer, Closeted Craftsman
TheWrap magazine: Director Maryam Touzani says that shooting a film that talks about homosexuality was "a big, big risk"
‘The UnRedacted (Jihad Rehab)’ Releases Official Trailer Ahead of One-Week LA Theatrical Run (Exclusive)
Controversial Sundance documentary will have screenings and Q&As with director Meg Smaker as it seeks Oscar nomination
Fox Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ Canceled After 1 Season
The series starred Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins
‘The Whale’ Review: Darren Aronofsky Handles a Heavyset Character With a Heavy Hand
This claustrophobic adaptation of a play simultaneously feels like a departure and entirely of a piece with his filmography
Why Robert Downey Jr. Gave His Blessing to ‘Sr.,’ the Documentary About His Filmmaker Father
TheWrap magazine: Director Chris Smith ("American Movie") talks about how how the young Downey contributed to the film charting his father's illness
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith Slavery Saga Challenges Audiences With Grueling Cruelty
The script focuses on the physical and spiritual brutality endured by Smith's real-life character without addressing the man's actual humanity
‘Joyland’ Director Saim Sadiq on How Honesty Grounds His Queer Love Story
TheWrap magazine: For his debut feature, which was momentarily banned in its native Pakistan, Sadiq followed the "only barometer in cinema"
‘Gossip Girl': Whitney Peak Says Zoya and Shan Are ‘Wreaking Havoc,’ but Not in a ‘Detrimental Way’
“Gossip Girl” Season 2 picks up with Little Z in a much different spot than the first season, as Zoya attempts to distance herself from her sister, Julien, and the whirlwind of scandal that made for a tumultuous entrance to the Upper East Side. “She’s trying to build her...
Disney Branded Television Extends Multiyear Overall Deal With Tim Federle’s Chorus Boy Productions
Disney Branded Television will continue its collaboration with showrunner, producer and director Tim Federle after extending a multiyear overall deal with his Chorus Boy Productions banner. In 2018, Federle created Disney+ flagship “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” which has now entered production on its fourth season.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Awards groups continue their need for speed, as the National Board of Review went full Hollywood in their selections of Best Film and Best Director for 2022. The billion-dollar blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” took Best Film and Steven Spielberg won Best Director for his heart-rending ode to his childhood in “The Fabelmans”.
‘To the End’ Review: Eco-Documentary Finds Inspiration in Young Activists
Rachel Lears' follow-up to "Knock Down the House" is less focused, if no less passionate
