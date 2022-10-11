Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Puerto Rico ex-student faces prison in cyberstalking case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former student at the University of Puerto Rico has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after authorities accused him of breaking into women’s Snapchat accounts and sharing their nude images with others. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said...
counton2.com
Dominion Energy donates $1.2M to SC nonprofits
CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded $1.2 million to nonprofits across South Carolina. The Critical Community Needs grants are meant to fund essential human services such as housing, health care, and food security. Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy SC, said that “it’s a...
counton2.com
Bond estreatment process could keep repeat violent offenders behind bars, SC lawmakers say
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott along with state Senators Dick Harpootlian and Brian Adams discussed what can be done to fix the state’s ‘Catch and Release’ system. They called a news conference in Richland County Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff Lott began the...
counton2.com
Watch the Mace-Andrews South Carolina Congressional debate Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.
YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: South Carolina 1st Congressional District Debate. Incumbent Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R) will meet her opponent Dr. Annie Andrews (D) in their only scheduled debate in the race for South Carolina’s First Congressional District on News 2. The debate, which will be televised on WCBD-TV and...
counton2.com
SC Run for the Fallen to honor veterans Oct 21-23
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The fourth annual South Carolina Run for the Fallen will honor the men and women who lost their lives serving in the War on Terror. The three-day, 122-mile run will pay tribute to many of South Carolina’s fallen heroes. Each mile will be dedicated to an individual that lost their life in the service, with mile markers placed throughout the route. At each mile marker, the team will stop and read the hero’s name, rank, branch of service, and date of death. They will also plant an American flag and greet any family members or friends waiting at the marker.
counton2.com
DCSO: Body of missing woman located in pond
Gov. McMaster kickstarts effort to recruit electric …. Gov. McMaster kickstarts effort to recruit electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office searching woods …. 2YH: New guidelines to prevent SIDS. Buttigieg, Clyburn tour Lowcountry infrastructure. Dorchester Seniors BBQ. Weekend parking limitations on King St. to become...
counton2.com
Sunny, nice weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Temperatures were perfect today. Perfect in the sense that they were nearly normal for this time of year. Not a lot of moisture will be around this evening and tonight even though a cold front will move through. All of the rain associated with the front moved through last night and early this morning. Observed rainfall totals were not enough to fix the deficit we have seen this month.
