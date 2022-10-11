Read full article on original website
Watch: New Orleans East hotel that was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina demolished
City officials say that this demolition demonstrates the administration's commitment to reducing blight, cleaning up our communities, and bringing properties back into commerce to improve the quality of life for all residents.
Hard Rock victim's sister will never forgive Cantrell: 'She left him in there to die
Newell heard a unique and emotional account of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s response to the infamous Hard Rock construction site collapse. It revealed another dimension of Cantrell’s leadership, or lack thereof.
Family of Hard Rock collapse victim supporting Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall efforts
Today marks the third anniversary since the Hard Rock Hotel building collapsed in Downtown New Orleans, leaving three construction workers dead.
NOPD on scene of Algiers homicide, Wednesday night
Officers are in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.
Victim dies after being paralyzed from 1982 New Orleans shooting, police rule death as homicide
Four decades after a man was shot in New Orleans, a homicide investigation is underway following the victim's death earlier this year.
Man hospitalized in Algiers Wednesday night
A man is hospitalized after being shot in Algiers Wednesday night. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened just before midnight at the intersection of Elmyra Avenue and De Armas Street.
New Orleans police find man shot to death in Behrman area
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Behrman area. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard. According to police, when officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene. Investigators are currently in the process...
Vigil held for missing Alvin ISD teacher last seen in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — Members of the community recently gathered to hold a vigil for Michelle Reynolds, the missing Alvin ISD teacher who was last seen in Louisiana. She's been missing since Sept. 22, but her car was found in New Orleans on Sept. 23. A photo of Reynolds, 48, was also discovered that same day as she walked near Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
After Plum Orchard bike fatality, victim mourned by neighbors: 'He was like family'
Early in the evening on Monday, Oct. 10, a small group of mourners gathered in the neutral ground near the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive in New Orleans East, around a small wooden cross and a tangle of bright blue balloons. Most were cashiers or customers at...
Colorful Wedding Inspiration at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel, New Orleans
Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this lively colorful wedding shoot tells the story of a couple who met and fell in love in New Orleans. Designed by Amanda Price Events and captured by the talented Theresa Elizabeth Photography, their dynamic vendor team set a vibrant scene for love at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel. With an intimate private ceremony followed by a dinner with family against a backdrop of lush floral arrangements, it was the perfect venue for their nuptials! Boozy popsicle treats by Le DOODLE and a decadent charcuterie board spread by Messina’s Catering added some extra Louisiana flair.
PHOTOS: Neighbors suspect arson after Slidell horse ranch barely escapes fire
According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, a fire started on Saturday, Oct. 6, several hundred yards behind the Wind Dancer Rescue Ranch on West Drive in Slidell. The ranch is home to 14 rescue horses and 26 donkeys.
Car crashes into jail gate after woman is shot while driving in Mid-City
Just before 7 p.m., the NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 600 block of South Gayoso Street.
NOPD: Woman shot, injured in St. Roch
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in St. Roch. A woman was shot on Spain Street and Treasure Street around 9:20 p.m. Police say she was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her body. This...
New Orleans police investigate interstate crash that sent 2 to hospital
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a multi-car crash that sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The crash happened on Read Boulevard at the South Interstate 10 Service Road, according to NOPD. Police say the crash involved three cars. Two people were sent...
Losing ground: How one New Orleans community is sinking
In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in New Orleans’ 9th Ward when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us very little money for them,” he said. “And most of the people were old Black people who owned their homes.”
You’re invited to a murder in Hammond, for fun and a good cause
HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish hopes you can help solve a murder that’s going to happen Saturday night. It’s actually a murder mystery fundraiser for a good cause. It’s called the Pine Street Wine and Crime, and it’s going to be held at a building...
Have you seen him? Suspect robs two outside Bywater business
The alleged suspect is described as a black man, between 30-40-years-old, with short hair, and was last seen wearing a neon green and gray shirt.
19-year-old shot at New Orleans East home after answering the door
According to the police, the incident happened at a residence in the 7000 block of Crowder Blvd.
Listen: What reporters found when they investigated New Orleans' fastest sinking neighborhood
The telltale signs of subsidence are all over Village de l’Est in New Orleans, Louisiana. As the ground sinks, it pulls away from slab foundations and street maintenance holes and causes driveways to crack. In a city sitting below sea level, New Orleans residents are well-aware that we’re sinking....
NOPD searches for Algiers car burglary suspect
Investigations revealed home surveillance camera's caught the suspect in the 2700 block of Somerset Drive.
