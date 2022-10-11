Tyler Skaggs' family is making it their mission to honor their real-life angel. On Oct. 14, Carli Skaggs appeared on Good Morning America for her first TV interview since her husband's death from a drug overdose in a Texas hotel room. Joined by Tyler's mom Debbie Hetman, the pair expressed how much they miss the Los Angeles Angels pitcher more than three years after his passing.

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO