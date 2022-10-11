Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Carmel trainer goes viral with all-fours workouts
Carmel fitness trainer Nathaniel Nolan is a big believer in the benefits of consistent movement, which has taken him on an expected journey – on all fours. For more than 400 consecutive days, Nolan has been training on both his hands and feet, modulating intensity as needed. He shares a short video from his daily workout online, where his TikTok account has garnered more than 1 million followers.
New tenant announced for site of former Taps and Dolls bar downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is moving downtown, into the site that was once home to Taps and Dolls. Taps and Dolls officially shut its doors in late August, just months after the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied the bar’s liquor license renewal. But a new...
'Daddy!': Navy sailor surprises son at Indianapolis Zoo dolphin show
A U.S. Navy sailor created a moment to remember this weekend at the Indianapolis Zoo. Watch the moment when he surprised his son during the dolphin show.
AdWeek
Lena Pringle Joins WISH in Indianapolis as Morning Co-Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lena Pringle has joined Indianapolis station WISH as a co-anchor of the morning newscast. Pringle last worked as a morning show anchor...
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
athleticbusiness.com
High School Responds to Volleyball Player 'Monkey' Taunt Incident
Reports of racially motivated taunts at sporting events have become an all-too-frequent occurrence in 2022, with a new incident surfacing this weekend showing that fans are not always the culprits. Video of a Saturday volleyball match between Pike High School in Indianapolis and New Palestine (Ind.) High School obtained by...
carmelmonthlymagazine.com
New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind
If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
WTHR
WEDDING PHOTOS: Avon man marries can of Hard Mtn Dew at iconic Little Vegas Chapel
Thomas Rank of Avon, Indiana, poses with his can of HARD MTN DEW after saying “HARD DEW I Do” at The Little Vegas Chapel on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Eric Jamison/AP Images for HARD MTN DEW)
CBS Sports
Indianapolis high school volleyball player disciplined after directing racist taunt toward opposing team
A student-athlete at New Palestine High School in the Indianapolis area has been disciplined after making a racially-charged taunt towards players at Pike High School during a volleyball game last Saturday, according to a report by Fox59. The school disciplined the student after reviewing the incident, but did not release further details.
Inside Indy | Lahody — a butcher you can trust
Hoosiers might recognize the name Lahody from Lahody Meats or from Ron Lahody’s Trust Your Butcher Steakhouse, the latter of which is on the Farm-to-Table trail.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
VIDEO: Snoop Dogg Gives Indiana Basketball a Shoutout
What better way to kick off the 2022-23 men's and women's basketball seasons than with a shout out from Snoop Dogg himself? Find the video inside the story.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman critically hurt in fight, shootout outside Kroger on west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was in critical condition after being shot Wednesday evening outside a Kroger grocery, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD Maj. Mike Leeper said the department was first called shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a disturbance and possible fight...
Current Publishing
Zionsville Community High School siblings make volleyball history
Emily Kirkendol and her older sisters, Gabby and Katie, have made history by playing on the Zionsville Community High School’s varsity volleyball team. According to their mother, Christy Kirkendol, it is the first time in ZCHS history a trio of sisters has played on the team. Athletic director Greg...
WISH-TV
Parents call for change after racist gestures at high school volleyball game
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parents of Pike girl’s volleyball players are calling for actionable changes in high school sports and meaningful repercussions for a member of the New Palestine girl’s volleyball team who taunted their daughters with racist monkey gestures during an invitational volleyball tournament. Sabrina Dryden, the...
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
wbaa.org
Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during the pandemic, according to report
Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
'It's extremely important': Tracing Black roots with African American genealogy
Indianapolis resident Colleen Heeter has always been interested in genealogy — the study of families. She loves finding family members she never knew she had.
