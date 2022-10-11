ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Current Publishing

Carmel trainer goes viral with all-fours workouts

Carmel fitness trainer Nathaniel Nolan is a big believer in the benefits of consistent movement, which has taken him on an expected journey – on all fours. For more than 400 consecutive days, Nolan has been training on both his hands and feet, modulating intensity as needed. He shares a short video from his daily workout online, where his TikTok account has garnered more than 1 million followers.
CARMEL, IN
AdWeek

Lena Pringle Joins WISH in Indianapolis as Morning Co-Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lena Pringle has joined Indianapolis station WISH as a co-anchor of the morning newscast. Pringle last worked as a morning show anchor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
athleticbusiness.com

High School Responds to Volleyball Player 'Monkey' Taunt Incident

Reports of racially motivated taunts at sporting events have become an all-too-frequent occurrence in 2022, with a new incident surfacing this weekend showing that fans are not always the culprits. Video of a Saturday volleyball match between Pike High School in Indianapolis and New Palestine (Ind.) High School obtained by...
NEW PALESTINE, IN
carmelmonthlymagazine.com

New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind

If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Community High School siblings make volleyball history

Emily Kirkendol and her older sisters, Gabby and Katie, have made history by playing on the Zionsville Community High School’s varsity volleyball team. According to their mother, Christy Kirkendol, it is the first time in ZCHS history a trio of sisters has played on the team. Athletic director Greg...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Parents call for change after racist gestures at high school volleyball game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parents of Pike girl’s volleyball players are calling for actionable changes in high school sports and meaningful repercussions for a member of the New Palestine girl’s volleyball team who taunted their daughters with racist monkey gestures during an invitational volleyball tournament. Sabrina Dryden, the...
NEW PALESTINE, IN
wbaa.org

Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during the pandemic, according to report

Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
INDIANA STATE

