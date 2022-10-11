Read full article on original website
Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday that prevents the state from enforcing a Republican-backed abortion ban while it considers whether the ban violates the state constitution. The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month...
Oz digs deep for support as crossover votes loom large
PHILADELPHIA — Mehmet Oz can’t just rely on Republican votes in November, and he acted like a candidate who knows it as he made his latest pitch Thursday to voters in a heavily Democratic city less than four weeks before Election Day. Oz, the GOP’s Senate nominee in...
Obama headed to Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin as vote nears
Former President Barack Obama is headed to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin in the closing days of the 2022 campaign to give a boost to Democrats running for governor, senator and on down the ballot
Documents reveal Australia’s efforts to stay neutral as Donald Trump claimed electoral fraud
US political insider admits there are ‘reasons to worry’ for its democracy as allies wonder at damage done to the west’s credibility
NBC interview draws new scrutiny over Fetterman’s health
A recent NBC News interview is raising fresh questions about Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s health as the campaign enters its final stretch amid his recovery from a stroke. In the interview, which aired on Tuesday, Fetterman discussed the effects of the stroke he suffered in May on his...
Democrats try to break through on drug pricing message
Much of the public appears to be largely in the dark about Democrats’ signature effort to let Medicare negotiate drug prices, a potentially troubling sign ahead of next month’s midterm elections. The inclusion of a provision allowing those negotiations in the Inflation Reduction Act marked the culmination of...
Jury orders Alex Jones to pay $965M in damages to Sandy Hook families, FBI agent
Paul Ryan Says Trump Won’t be GOP Nom in 2024: ‘We All Know He Will Lose’
Former House speaker Paul Ryan said Donald Trump won’t be the GOP nominee for president in 2024—and even if he is, “we all know he will lose,” he said. “We all know he’s much more likely to lose the White House than anybody else running for president on our side of the aisle,” Ryan added. “So why would we want to go with that?” The Republican, who previously served in Wisconsin’s first congressional district, said many GOP hopefuls are scared to enter the 2024 race, but don’t want to miss their window. “He’s going to try to intimidate people out...
It’s election season. Here are 9 local races we’re watching
With Mike Lee and Evan McMullin polling neck and neck, here are some local races for Utah House, Senate and more, in Utah, Davis and Salt Lake counties.
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
