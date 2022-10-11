ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
yourerie

Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday that prevents the state from enforcing a Republican-backed abortion ban while it considers whether the ban violates the state constitution. The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month...
INDIANA STATE
yourerie

Oz digs deep for support as crossover votes loom large

PHILADELPHIA — Mehmet Oz can’t just rely on Republican votes in November, and he acted like a candidate who knows it as he made his latest pitch Thursday to voters in a heavily Democratic city less than four weeks before Election Day. Oz, the GOP’s Senate nominee in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
yourerie

NBC interview draws new scrutiny over Fetterman’s health

A recent NBC News interview is raising fresh questions about Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s health as the campaign enters its final stretch amid his recovery from a stroke. In the interview, which aired on Tuesday, Fetterman discussed the effects of the stroke he suffered in May on his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Democrats try to break through on drug pricing message

Much of the public appears to be largely in the dark about Democrats’ signature effort to let Medicare negotiate drug prices, a potentially troubling sign ahead of next month’s midterm elections. The inclusion of a provision allowing those negotiations in the Inflation Reduction Act marked the culmination of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheDailyBeast

Paul Ryan Says Trump Won’t be GOP Nom in 2024: ‘We All Know He Will Lose’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan said Donald Trump won’t be the GOP nominee for president in 2024—and even if he is, “we all know he will lose,” he said. “We all know he’s much more likely to lose the White House than anybody else running for president on our side of the aisle,” Ryan added. “So why would we want to go with that?” The Republican, who previously served in Wisconsin’s first congressional district, said many GOP hopefuls are scared to enter the 2024 race, but don’t want to miss their window. “He’s going to try to intimidate people out...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Politics Courts#Politics Legislative#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#I 79 Cleanup#Daca#The White House
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 With the Most Credit Card Debt

U.S. consumers added $87.3 billion onto their credit card debt last year, more than wiping out the gains made in the previous year, according to the online personal finance information provider WalletHub. Americans owed $1.02 trillion to their credit card issuers by the end of the fourth quarter 2021, with an average debt of $8,590 […]
CREDITS & LOANS
yourerie

Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy