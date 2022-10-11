Read full article on original website
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season
USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
Washington State vs. Oregon State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 football game?
The Washington State Cougars play the Oregon State Beavers in a Week 7 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday. Which team will win the game? Check out these picks, predictions...
UCLA overtakes USC for top spot in Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
Coming off an impressive win over Utah, the UCLA Bruins leapfrogged USC to take over the top spot in the latest Pac-12 Football SI Fan Nation Power Rankings. The undefeated Trojans (6-0, 3-0) had held the top spot in the rankings since Week 2. Now the undefeated Bruins (6-0, 4-0) are the top dog. ...
In Pac-12 Power Rankings, It's Defectors Against the Rest
The Huskies turn up in the top half of the balloting.
Colorado vs. Cal: Looking back at recent matchups
Colorado will be looking for not only its first Pac-12 win but its first victory of the season overall as the Buffs face the California Golden Bears on Saturday. For the past six seasons, the Bears have been led by head coach Justin Wilcox, who personally holds a 2-1 record against the Buffs. Colorado has played the Golden Bears five times since joining the Pac-12 and holds a 2-3 record in those contests. Besides last season’s matchup, most of the games have been relatively close. The two teams also played in 2010 and 2011, but those were nonconference affairs and neither ended...
247Sports
USC set to face hostile Utah crowd, suddenly shaky Utes defense
Life and college football are replete with plot twists. We’ve learned multiple times this season just when we think we know something about this USC football team, we get a curveball like the Trojans’ defensive masterpiece in Corvallis or the special teams clinic put on against Washington State. This week’s opponent is the No. 20 Utah Utes and it’s a game Trojan fans highlighted as a true litmus test from the moment the Conference of Champions released the schedule.
2022 schedule announced for Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team
The mindset for a lot of Oregon Duck fans may currently be dialed into the football team, but if you’ll allow yourself to look elsewhere during the bye week, you’ll notice that basketball season is starting to get underway. We’re still several weeks away from games getting started, but on Monday, the men’s basketball team allowed media members into practice for the first time — the defacto start of our coverage season — and Tuesday saw the release of the full basketball schedule for Kelly Graves and his team. Highlighted by games against TK, it is sure to be another thrilling season...
Utah will be angry, fired up, and desperate vs USC; Trojans must match Utes' intensity
One of the key challenges of USC’s upcoming game against Utah flows from the fact that the Utes are coming off a stinging loss to UCLA. Utah will not want to lose two games in a row. It will not want to fall to each of the Los Angeles Pac-12 schools in consecutive weeks. It will want to stay in the Pac-12 race; a loss would essentially (though not officially) knock the Utes out of contention.
