US-412 bridge over Verdigris River demolished in one BANG
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) demolished the westbound US-412 bridge Friday with one big implosion. The $13.8 million bridge replacement project began Sept. 6 on US-412 in Rogers County, according to ODOT. The FOX23 Skyview drone captured the moment from the sky, as large chunks...
news9.com
Wagoner Dairy Farm Battles Mother Nature As Drought Impacts Oklahoma
Oklahoma is experiencing the driest year in more than a decade. The earth cracks between rows of soybeans intended for distribution at the end of the season. John Butler said if the drought doesn’t kill them, a simple light frost in the winter might. "It's always a challenge. Sometimes...
news9.com
Police: 4 Male Bodies Recovered From Deep Fork River Near Okmulgee
The remains of four male bodies were recovered from a river near Okmulgee, according to police. The families of four missing men have been told about the discovery, but police have not confirmed identification. Officers said no one had seen or heard from Mark Chastain, his brother Billy, Alex Stephens...
news9.com
Authorities Respond To Crash On Highway 88 In Rogers County
Authorities are responding to the scene of a crash on Highway 88 in Rogers County. The crash happened along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. This is a developing story.
Emergency Crews Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa
Police say no one was injured after an early morning rollover crash in Tulsa. According to police, the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of East 46th Street North & North Mingo Road. Police say a car collided with a pickup truck, knocking the truck on...
Human remains found in search for missing Okmulgee men
The Okmulgee Police said they have discovered human remains in their search for four missing men in the area.
1600kush.com
Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
news9.com
Families Organize Search For 4 Men Missing From Okmulgee
The families of the four missing men in Okmulgee are searching on their own for their loved ones after police searches came up empty. Those families spent Thursday afternoon searching a nature preserve near the scrapyard where police spent the prior day searching. Mark Chastain's wife, Jessica, said it's another...
news9.com
Owasso Police Asking For Public's Help To Find People Involved In Construction Site Vandalism
Owasso police are asking for the public’s help to find the people who caused more than half a million dollars in damage to a construction site and street. Officers shared these photos of the damage at East 76th Street North and North Memorial Drive. The vandals tore up shipping...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Investigating Homicide At Apartment Complex
One person was found dead at the Sunset Plaza apartments near I-244 and MLK, police said. Around 5:45 Friday evening, officers found the victim dead inside the doorway of an apartment, police said. The scene remained busy for around three hours, with many residents moving in and out of the...
news9.com
Search Continues For 4 Missing Men In Okmulgee
There are still no signs of four missing men in Okmulgee, who were last seen four days ago. Police spent the day searching for clues after investigators found no sign of them at a salvage yard where one of the men's phones last pinged. Police said they had no new...
Riverside Airport Expansion Plan Scrapped After Community Pushback
One of the proposals to expand a runway at Tulsa riverside airport is no longer on the table. This comes after dozens of people in Jenks, including the mayor, spoke out against it. "Aviation is currently the second largest part of the Oklahoma economy and we want to do our...
How to avoid dangerous crashes as deer season begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — With more deer out and about as deer season gets underway in Oklahoma, law enforcement agencies say the number deer vs. car crashes they respond to are on the rise, and they have some tips to help keep them to a minimum. Tulsa police told FOX23...
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
news9.com
2 Injured After Car Crash In Tulsa Near 41st And Garnett
Two people were hurt after a car T-boned another vehicle making a turn near 41st and Garnett. A car trying to turn left was hit by another driver who officers think may have been speeding, officers said. A man driving a Nissan hit an elderly woman driving a Kia, as...
Oklahoma Records First Flu Death Of Season
Flu season has just gotten started, and the state has already reported its first flu-related death. While flu season the last couple of years has been relatively mild, health experts are keeping an eye on this year's season. Similar to COVID-19, the flu spreads from person to person through respiratory...
Prayer Rally being held for Broken Arrow couple still fighting to reunite with their grandson
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A prayer rally is being held this weekend for a Broken Arrow couple fighting to reunite with their grandson. T-shirts are also being sold for the Woolley’s legal funds, and a new billboard is up at the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 69 in Wagoner to promote the upcoming prayer rally.
Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
Two arrested after heroin, fentanyl found in Tulsa
Authorities say two people were taken into custody following a big drug bust in Tulsa County.
sapulpatimes.com
Sapulpa’s long-awaited Crossroads Cookery opens to great crowds
Most restaurants don’t have six soft openings before doing a grand opening. But then again, the newly-opened Crossroads Cookery is nothing if not unique. The restaurant, located at 117 E. Dewey Ave. is quickly becoming known for a lot of things: a classy but approachable atmosphere, an appealing menu of food you won’t find anywhere else in Sapulpa, and the surprising combination of services, with home-roasted coffee, dinner and cocktails, and an almost-old-fashioned ice cream parlor.
