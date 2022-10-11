ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

Wagoner Dairy Farm Battles Mother Nature As Drought Impacts Oklahoma

Oklahoma is experiencing the driest year in more than a decade. The earth cracks between rows of soybeans intended for distribution at the end of the season. John Butler said if the drought doesn’t kill them, a simple light frost in the winter might. "It's always a challenge. Sometimes...
WAGONER, OK
Police: 4 Male Bodies Recovered From Deep Fork River Near Okmulgee

The remains of four male bodies were recovered from a river near Okmulgee, according to police. The families of four missing men have been told about the discovery, but police have not confirmed identification. Officers said no one had seen or heard from Mark Chastain, his brother Billy, Alex Stephens...
OKMULGEE, OK
Rogers County, OK
Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
CUSHING, OK
Families Organize Search For 4 Men Missing From Okmulgee

The families of the four missing men in Okmulgee are searching on their own for their loved ones after police searches came up empty. Those families spent Thursday afternoon searching a nature preserve near the scrapyard where police spent the prior day searching. Mark Chastain's wife, Jessica, said it's another...
OKMULGEE, OK
Tulsa Police Investigating Homicide At Apartment Complex

One person was found dead at the Sunset Plaza apartments near I-244 and MLK, police said. Around 5:45 Friday evening, officers found the victim dead inside the doorway of an apartment, police said. The scene remained busy for around three hours, with many residents moving in and out of the...
TULSA, OK
Search Continues For 4 Missing Men In Okmulgee

There are still no signs of four missing men in Okmulgee, who were last seen four days ago. Police spent the day searching for clues after investigators found no sign of them at a salvage yard where one of the men's phones last pinged. Police said they had no new...
OKMULGEE, OK
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
FAIRLAND, OK
2 Injured After Car Crash In Tulsa Near 41st And Garnett

Two people were hurt after a car T-boned another vehicle making a turn near 41st and Garnett. A car trying to turn left was hit by another driver who officers think may have been speeding, officers said. A man driving a Nissan hit an elderly woman driving a Kia, as...
TULSA, OK
Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
TULSA, OK
Sapulpa’s long-awaited Crossroads Cookery opens to great crowds

Most restaurants don’t have six soft openings before doing a grand opening. But then again, the newly-opened Crossroads Cookery is nothing if not unique. The restaurant, located at 117 E. Dewey Ave. is quickly becoming known for a lot of things: a classy but approachable atmosphere, an appealing menu of food you won’t find anywhere else in Sapulpa, and the surprising combination of services, with home-roasted coffee, dinner and cocktails, and an almost-old-fashioned ice cream parlor.
SAPULPA, OK

