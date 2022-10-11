ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewton, AL

WKRG News 5

Hound Dog Music Fest raises $70,000 for Baldwin Humane Society

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Music lovers and supporters of Baldwin Humane Society turned out for the 5th Annual Hound Dog Music Fest Saturday to the tune of $70,000. “We appreciate everyone’s support in this event,” said Organizer Beth Fugard. Bands performing live at The Venue at Hidden Lake in Silverhill, include The Leavin Brothers, Them […]
SILVERHILL, AL
Brewton Standard

Brewton receives top honors with AIB

It took more than a few pots of flowers for Brewton to be named a winner in the America In Bloom event held in Missouri last week. Brewton Mayor Yank Lovelace made a presentation Monday afternoon that included congratulations to those responsible for the city being named a winner in the annual judging by America In Bloom officials.
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Former Camp Baldwin director remembered for years of service

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Family and friends are remembering David Payne this week in Baldwin County. “There just aren’t any words. His impact was so profound and so far-reaching there’s no way to say. It’ll be felt forever,” said Payne’s daughter, Jenni Snell. His leadership helped Camp Baldwin’s ministry in Elberta grow during his 26 […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Crossroads family loses everything in house fire

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From the outside, his house looks okay, but one step inside you can see every inch is charred after fire gutted the home late Sunday night. “When I walked to my hallway I could see that the whole back deck was inflamed with smoke and fire,” said Blake Buxton. Buxton […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools have released a statement saying they have reconsidered removing Bibles from classrooms and placing them in its new “Restricted Section.” The Bible had been challenged on the grounds that it “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and bestiality,” according to the written challenge form. WKRG […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
FOLEY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Clayton Hugh Langford and Fletcher Hayes Langford

Andrew and Kennedy Langford of Rose Hill announce the birth of their twin boys, Clayton Hugh Langford and Fletcher Hayes Langford. They were born on Sept. 14, 2022, at Sacred Heart in Pensacola. Clayton Hugh weighed 5 pounds and 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. Fletcher Hayes weighed 4 pounds and 13 ounces and was 18.1 inches long.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Beach robot paves cleaner path on Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Everybody meet Bebot, the beach cleaning robot removing plastic and other trash from Florida beaches. Bebot made a stop on Okaloosa Island between Fort Walton Beach and Destin Tuesday on its state-wide tour. Non-profit Keep Florida Beautiful said Bebot is brand new technology donated by Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Day 1 of Destin Seafood Festival starts with large crowds

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Before the official start at 4 p.m., hundreds of spectators filled the Destin harbor for the first day of the Destin Seafood Festival. Organizer Cali Hlavak said they expect thousands of travelers and locals over the weekend. The 44th annual festival is the first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic. More […]
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Boggy Bayou waterfront property in Niceville listed at $7.2 million

NICEVILLE, Fla. — A 3.65-acre parcel of property on the north shore of Boggy Bayou has been listed for sale for $7.2 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, which has 600 feet of waterfront, is at 139 W. John Sims Parkway, according to the listing by Harbeson Agency Inc. It is west of Emerald Coast Marine.
NICEVILLE, FL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Human case of West Nile Virus detected in Santa Rosa County: Florida Department of Health

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County confirmed a human case of West Nile Virus, with an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas among the county, according to the release. The DOH-Santa Rosa advised residents today there is a “heightened concern additional residents will become ill,” according to […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
uwfvoyager.com

What’s Happening in Pensacola: October 10-16

Kevin Gates at the Pensacola Bay Center – Oct. 14. If you were young in the early to mid-2000s, you have most likely heard a song by hip-hop artist Kevin Gates. Gates’ debut studio album, Islah, was released in 2016 and quickly sent him into fame. Islah features four singles, two of which went on to become two of his most popular songs ever, “2 Phones” and “Really Really.” Six years after Islah, Gates is stopping in at the Pensacola Bay Center as a part of his Big Lyfe Tour. Joining Gates on this tour stop are special guests OMB Peezy, Hunxho and DJ Chose as the host. Gates and his special guests will be performing on Oct. 14 at the Bay Center located at 201 E. Gregory St. Doors are set to open at 7 p.m., and the show is set to begin at 8. Tickets start at $49.50. To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.pensacolabaycenter.com/events/detail/keven-gates.
PENSACOLA, FL
altoday.com

Novelis begins work on new Baldwin County aluminum plant

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Commerce announced that site work is now underway on the new Novelis aluminum mill at Bay Minette, where a groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday. The $2.5 billion aluminum mill is being built on the 3,000-acre Baldwin County Mega Site by Atlanta-based...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

