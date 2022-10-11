Read full article on original website
KULR8
Fergus prevails in 17-7 battle with Billings Central
LEWISTOWN — Lewistown football held Billings Central's powerful running offense to just a single touchdown as the Golden Eagles beat the Rams 17-7 in a highly-anticipated Class A clash. Ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in the division in the most recent iteration of the weekly 406mtsports.com high school...
montanasports.com
Class A roundup: No. 2 Lewistown bests No. 3 Billings Central in marquee matchup
LEWISTOWN — Gage Norslien threw two touchdown passes and No. 2-ranked Lewistown powered past No. 3 Billings Central 17-7 in a marquee Class A matchup Friday night. The teams traded first-quarter turnovers, as Central fumbled deep in its own territory and Lewistown threw an interception in the end zone. It was a 0-0 stalemate after one quarter.
KULR8
Billings Central girls soccer has "had enough of coming in second"
BILLINGS--We've got fall sports playoffs coming our way, and in Class A, either the Central or Laurel girls have played in the state soccer championship game for the past fourteen seasons. The Locomotives have won the last three, but Central feels like this year could be different. "We've gotten so...
KULR8
Rocky Mountain College women's cross country ranked No. 25 in NAIA Top 25
BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women's cross country team was ranked No. 25 in the latest NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll released Thursday. The ranking was determined by votes from a panel of coaches representing each of the NAIA's conferences or groups. The Battlin' Bears replaced Oklahoma City to be the only new school listed compared to the previous poll.
KULR8
'We all have it in us.' Laurel Lady Locos begin pursuit of fourth straight state title
LAUREL- Laurel girls soccer begins their pursuit of a fourth consecutive State A girls soccer title this weekend in Whitefish. Before they embark on their final postseason together, the Lady Locos upperclassman spoke with SWX and reflected on their time playing for the purple and gold, and they give some insight on what that pursuit of a 4-peat means to them.
KULR8
Billings West has dominant showing at Billings City cross-country meet
BILLINGS--The Billings City cross country meet happened today at Amend Park. It was the last meet of the regular season before state. The girls were up first. It was a beautiful day at Amend Park out on the course. West's Taylee Chirrick came out fast and grabbed the lead about five minutes into the race. The Senior High cheerleaders kept the runners' spirits up and it was Chirrick with the individual win for the girls with a time of 19:12. Her sister TJ also finished in the top five.
LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood
A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
livelytimes.com
The Wailin’ Jennys tour Montana Nov. 1-6
The Wailin’ Jennys – a beloved international folk act – returns to Montana for concerts Nov. 1 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, Nov. 2 at The Ellen in Bozeman, Nov. 4 at the new Wachholz College Center in Kalispell, Nov. 5 at The Wilma in Missoula, and Nov. 6 at The Myrna Loy in Helena.
Close encounter: Moose still roaming through Billings
The moose remains loose. It's now been four days since that bull moose was first spotted in the heart of Billings and he does not seem to be in a hurry to leave.
KULR8
Beartooth Highway open on Montana side
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) gave an update on when the Beartooth Highway south of Red Lodge will open. On the Montana saide, the Beartooth Highway US 212 south of Red Lodge is still open, and is scheduled to close on Oct. 14. According to the MDT, travelers can...
A New Kind of Circus is Coming to Billings
If you don’t know the dark history of circus animals and the cruelty behind it, consider yourself blissfully ignorant. Back in 1943 Old Pitt was a circus elephant that was a part of a herd of elephants owned by John Robinson in Dillon, Montana. She was a part of...
Moose still on the loose in Billings
The moose that was first spotted on Saturday is still wandering in Billings. MTN News spoke with Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Tuesday to speak about the situation.
Too Much Yum! Car Hits Red Robin off of Grand in Billings
From our on the street reporters, we've received images of a car that appears to have hopped the curb at Red Robin, 1595 Grand Ave, nearly hitting the building. At this time, no statement has been released by Billings Police Department on the incident, and no further information has been released.
KULR8
Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary announces passing of one of their wolves
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary (YWS) has announced the passing of one of their two wolves, Ginny. According to the wildlife sanctuary, Ginny and Dakota were born in 2009 to a mother who was a part of a wolf breeding program. They were transferred to YWS in 2019...
KULR8
The Magic City, Montana’s land of business opportunity
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Billings has a rich history of being the place where many Montanans can pursue their American dream by starting their own business. That mentality is true to this day, Billings is still a city where entrepreneurs can discover exciting new business opportunities. The Magic City is Montana's...
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
yourbigsky.com
Fire restrictions lifted in 4 Montana counties
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced Tuesday that stage-one fire restrictions for Yellowstone, Big Horn, Treasure, and Musselshell counties have been lifted. According to the news release, Musselshell County lifted fire restrictions on October 8 at midnight. Campfires are now allowed on all FWP sites, including state parks, wildlife management...
KULR8
Yellowstone Historical Society Teaching the Legacy of Calamity Jane
Billings, MT. Many people have heard the name Calamity Jane, but the Yellowstone Historical Society hopes to teach people her true story. The Yellowstone Historical Society hosts events throughout the year, meant to teach the community about historical mysteries. This Saturdays tour is no exception, as the society takes a deep dive into the life and the legend of the frontierswoman, Calamity Jane.
3 injured in west Billings crash
Witnesses said the vehicle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed, according to Billings police.
KULR8
Crash on Rimrock Road hospitalizes 3 people
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash caused injuries in the 2600 block of Rimrock Road in Billings Thursday evening. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter Rim Rock Road is now open.
