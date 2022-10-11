ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Brewton Standard

Brewton receives top honors with AIB

It took more than a few pots of flowers for Brewton to be named a winner in the America In Bloom event held in Missouri last week. Brewton Mayor Yank Lovelace made a presentation Monday afternoon that included congratulations to those responsible for the city being named a winner in the annual judging by America In Bloom officials.
BREWTON, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
GULF SHORES, AL
madeinalabama.com

Novelis kicks off construction on $2.5 billion Alabama aluminum mill

The start of the construction project was celebrated last Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony at the site that was attended by Governor Kay Ivey and company and local officials. “Today marks an important milestone for our Novelis team as we ramp up construction and grow our team,” said Tom Boney,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, AL
City
Ozark, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Brewton, AL
State
Alabama State
Brewton, AL
Government
Escambia County, AL
Government
Brewton Standard

Witches of Brewton prepare for annual flight

In a slight shift in focus, the Witches of Brewton will be riding for a local man who is facing some tough times ahead medically. The ride is set for Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at T.R. Miller High School. Merideth Buck, one of the organizaers for the local group, said...
BREWTON, AL
Brewton Standard

TRM bumps up to No. 7 in latest ASWA poll

T.R. Miller bumped up to No. 7 in Class 4A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll, which was released today. The Tigers defeated Escambia County 39-0 last week on their homecoming. This week, they’ll visit Satsuma in region action. The full poll is below by...
BREWTON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County SO: Missing woman found safe

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. According to BCSO 49-year-old Suzetta Hurley was last seen at her residence in the Foley area on October 8, 2022. Her vehicle was located at the Weeks Bay Reserve on Hwy 98 on October 10.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#The University Of Alabama
WALA-TV FOX10

Pedestrian struck and killed in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 66-year-old man was struck and killed while walking in an intersection this morning in Foley, according to the Foley Police Department. Police said Donald Gregory of Foley was killed while walking in the intersection of Highway 98 and Hickory Street around 5 a.m. An accident investigation is currently ongoing, and police are asking people to avoid the area until about 9 a.m. if possible.
FOLEY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
utv44.com

Baldwin County seeks to create noise ordinance through referendum

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision faces Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls for the general election on November 8, 2022. Baldwin County's furious growth has resulted in more people living in unincorporated areas than ever before. Those residents now get to decide whether...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama woman who won storage unit auction finds fetus inside days after discovering cremated remains

Days after she found cremated remains inside the storage unit she won at auction for $30, a Baldwin County woman discovered a fetus inside the unit. Rebekah McManus has been on a mission to reunite the ashes with their families, but her goal was sidestepped when she returned to the unit and made another grisly discovery in the storage unit previously owned by a former funeral director.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
atmorenews.com

Atmore man jailed for possession of meth

The Escambia County Detention Center website shows that an Atmore man was arrested October 5 on a felony drug possession charge. According to the website, 31-year-old Daren Junior Knighten was booked into the jail around 8:41 p.m. by an Alabama State Trooper on one count of possession of methamphetamine. Jail...
ATMORE, AL
AL.com

Foley store pops with mega sale

The pOpshelf store at 2863 S. McKenzie St., in Foley, was purchased for $2.786,939 by a nationally traded REIT or real estate investment trust, according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The 9,460-square-foot store sold within one day of hitting the market. pOpshelf offers a variety of home goods, seasonal items, beauty products, arts and crafts, toys, food and more.
FOLEY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy