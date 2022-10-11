Read full article on original website
Brewton Standard
Brewton receives top honors with AIB
It took more than a few pots of flowers for Brewton to be named a winner in the America In Bloom event held in Missouri last week. Brewton Mayor Yank Lovelace made a presentation Monday afternoon that included congratulations to those responsible for the city being named a winner in the annual judging by America In Bloom officials.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
Escambia Co. EMS responds to middle school after students ingest gummies
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies. The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS. WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson […]
madeinalabama.com
Novelis kicks off construction on $2.5 billion Alabama aluminum mill
The start of the construction project was celebrated last Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony at the site that was attended by Governor Kay Ivey and company and local officials. “Today marks an important milestone for our Novelis team as we ramp up construction and grow our team,” said Tom Boney,...
Former Gulf Breeze church youth director sentenced to prison
A former church youth director is going to prison after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
Brewton Standard
Witches of Brewton prepare for annual flight
In a slight shift in focus, the Witches of Brewton will be riding for a local man who is facing some tough times ahead medically. The ride is set for Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at T.R. Miller High School. Merideth Buck, one of the organizaers for the local group, said...
Brewton Standard
TRM bumps up to No. 7 in latest ASWA poll
T.R. Miller bumped up to No. 7 in Class 4A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll, which was released today. The Tigers defeated Escambia County 39-0 last week on their homecoming. This week, they’ll visit Satsuma in region action. The full poll is below by...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County SO: Missing woman found safe
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. According to BCSO 49-year-old Suzetta Hurley was last seen at her residence in the Foley area on October 8, 2022. Her vehicle was located at the Weeks Bay Reserve on Hwy 98 on October 10.
WALA-TV FOX10
Escambia capital murder defendant argues for charge to be dropped, cites ALEA agent’s false testimony
BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - A judge is mulling an argument that he should dismiss a capital murder charge over false testimony that the defense alleges amounts to prosecutorial misconduct but that the district attorney contends was an innocent mistake. Circuit Judge Jack Weaver held a hearing on the matter in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Unsuspecting Baldwin County woman buys human fetus and cremated remains in storage unit auction
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - In a disturbing story which spans both sides of Mobile Bay, a Baldwin County woman found cremated human remains and a fetus in a jar after purchasing a storage unit in an online auction. It wasn’t until she got the boxes home from Mobile and began going through them that she made the bizarre discovery.
utv44.com
Derelict, stolen boats in Baldwin County leads to new AL vessel titling bill
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Derelict and stolen boats have been a growing problem on the Alabama Gulf Coast, and for the first time, new boat owners will be required to purchase a title for their vessel. Currently, all it takes to buy a boat in Alabama is proof...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian struck and killed in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 66-year-old man was struck and killed while walking in an intersection this morning in Foley, according to the Foley Police Department. Police said Donald Gregory of Foley was killed while walking in the intersection of Highway 98 and Hickory Street around 5 a.m. An accident investigation is currently ongoing, and police are asking people to avoid the area until about 9 a.m. if possible.
utv44.com
Baldwin County seeks to create noise ordinance through referendum
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision faces Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls for the general election on November 8, 2022. Baldwin County's furious growth has resulted in more people living in unincorporated areas than ever before. Those residents now get to decide whether...
Cassie Carli’s manner of death, cause of death ruled ‘undetermined,’ coroner says
Medical examiners in Alabama have completed the autopsy of Cassie Carli, however rather than provide answers, the final autopsy report leads to even bigger questions as to how the Florida mother died.
Alabama woman who won storage unit auction finds fetus inside days after discovering cremated remains
Days after she found cremated remains inside the storage unit she won at auction for $30, a Baldwin County woman discovered a fetus inside the unit. Rebekah McManus has been on a mission to reunite the ashes with their families, but her goal was sidestepped when she returned to the unit and made another grisly discovery in the storage unit previously owned by a former funeral director.
utv44.com
Fairhope church investing in transitional homeless shelter for women and children
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Help is on the way for women and children in need in Baldwin County, as an Eastern Shore church is working to build the area's first transitional homeless shelter. With new houses seemingly on every corner, the growth in Baldwin County is plain to see.
atmorenews.com
Atmore man jailed for possession of meth
The Escambia County Detention Center website shows that an Atmore man was arrested October 5 on a felony drug possession charge. According to the website, 31-year-old Daren Junior Knighten was booked into the jail around 8:41 p.m. by an Alabama State Trooper on one count of possession of methamphetamine. Jail...
Foley store pops with mega sale
The pOpshelf store at 2863 S. McKenzie St., in Foley, was purchased for $2.786,939 by a nationally traded REIT or real estate investment trust, according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The 9,460-square-foot store sold within one day of hitting the market. pOpshelf offers a variety of home goods, seasonal items, beauty products, arts and crafts, toys, food and more.
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
Pair spotted pulling on car door handles in Escambia Co., teen arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen after a vehicle was almost burglarized off the 5300 block of Charter Drive. Deputies arrested a 15-year-old after the victim spotted two people in his driveway. The pair were spotted walking up to the victim’s vehicle, pulling on its door handles, according […]
