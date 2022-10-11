Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
An amendment which takes away a woman's bodily autonomy declares that she is less than an adult. indeed that she is less than human. Such an amendment MUST NOT be allowed to pass!
cloud1930
3d ago
I already voted as an disabled absence ballot. A huge Yes on the amendment to protect our unborn chicken. A vote for abortion is to devalue human life just like the Communists or Nazi's.
Ken Smith
3d ago
Vote Blue In 22!!! Vote Blue At The Local, County State And Federal Level In 22 !!! Vote NO On Both Amendments, Stop The Legislature From Telling Women What They Can And Can Not Do. Vote Blue In 22.
Kentucky governor seeks details on marijuana possession convictions
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that he's asking for a review of how many Kentuckians have marijuana possession convictions as he considers President Joe Biden's request that governors issue pardons for people convicted of state marijuana offenses. The governor said he's seeking details from the...
Wave 3
Amendment #2 on Kentucky ballots could change future laws on abortion access
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 8th, voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots, but what exactly is at stake in this election?. At the bottom of the Kentucky ballot is Amendment #2. This proposed amendment to the state Constitution could impact future abortion rights here in the Commonwealth.
Kentucky court reviews case pitting governor and lawmakers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court on Thursday delved into another legal fight between the state’s Democratic governor and Republican-led legislature — whether individual lawmakers are shielded from being named as defendants when the executive branch sues to challenge legislative actions. The question is an outgrowth of Gov. Andy Beshear’s court battle against GOP-backed legislation limiting his emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor named state Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne as defendants in the suit. The top two legislative leaders filed a motion to be dismissed from the suit, arguing they were covered by immunity as legislators. A Franklin County Circuit judge denied their motion and Stivers and Osborne appealed, ultimately sending the case to the state’s highest court. Both sides presented their arguments during a Supreme Court hearing Thursday.
Abortion at center of amendment on Kentucky ballot
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – With election day less than a month away, the countdown has officially begun and Amendment 2 on Kentucky’s ballot has caught some attention. The approval of that amendment would completely end abortion rights and the federal funding for it in Kentucky. As of now, abortion is outlawed in Kentucky after the […]
thelevisalazer.com
ADAMS SENDS BULLETIN TO KENTUCKY VOTERS BEFORE NOV 8 ELECTION
The general election is right around the corner. My Office and your county clerk have worked hard to ensure the midterms will run smoothly. Here are some important election dates to keep in mind:. October 25 – The deadline to request your absentee ballot from the online portal. October...
Abortion question on Kentucky’s Nov. 8 ballot may be confusing, but it becomes clearer when you look at the possible outcomes
FRANKFORT, Ky. – What would it mean if Kentucky voters changed the state constitution Nov. 8 to say that nothing in the document shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion, or funding of it?. It means Kentucky judges would not be allowed to find in...
wymt.com
Some Kentuckians convicted of marijuana possession can apply for pardons
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says those convicted of simple marijuana possession on state charges, and have otherwise clean records, can now apply for pardons from his office. The Governor talked about it extensively Thursday during his Team Kentucky briefing, a week after President Biden pardoned federal cases...
WLKY.com
Will Republicans unseat one of the Ky Senate's most outspoken Democrats?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republicans were surprised when Karen Berg won a special election in 2020 for what they assumed was a solid red seat in Kentucky District 26. Now, they're hoping a Louisville Metro Council member James Peden can win the seat back, with some name recognition in a newly drawn district that favors him and a focus on core Republican issues like crime fighting.
Kentuckians may have money in their Pandemic-EBT soon
Illinois residents should be aware some P-EBT benefits have already been issued, while other benefits do not have a set time when they will be issued.
middlesboronews.com
Public policy group urges Kentucky to rethink tax cuts
The head of a nonpartisan public policy group urged Kentucky lawmakers to reconsider income tax cuts set to start next year, citing fears that a potential recession could wreak havoc with the state’s economy. Jason Bailey, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said in a...
middlesboronews.com
Medical marijuana’s time has come in Kentucky
Thirty-seven states have legalized marijuana for medical purposes. Kentucky, of course, is not among them. House Bill 136, that would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis as a medical treatment, passed the House on March 17 by a vote of 59-34. A thumbs-up vote by the Senate was all that stood between people in need across Kentucky and relief from debilitating pain and other chronic conditions.
WSAZ
Issue 1 on ballot in Ohio
OHIO (WSAZ) - State leaders say ever since Ohio became a state in the 1800s, judges have always been able to consider public safety when determining a person’s bail amount. So, for example, that includes looking at the seriousness of the crime the person is accused of committing, the person’s criminal history, and the likelihood that person will show up in court if they are able to make bail.
kentuckytoday.com
State surplus sale begins Sunday online
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
Despite Biden's calls for simple marijuana pardons, Indiana governor says he's sticking to state law
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — President Biden's call for state governors to pardon simple marijuana convictions is something that Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb believes should be addressed by how the state laws were written. Biden's pardon of marijuana convictions is to help reduce barriers for those who have been caught...
Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country
(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky’s drought area increases after dry week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, issued Thursday, shows Kentucky’s drought area increasing, due to little or no precipitation recorded for the seven-day period that ended on Tuesday. The Oct. 13 report saw the area of Kentucky experiencing no drought condition shrink from 34.15%...
Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wilderness for the first time
Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab.
kychamberbottomline.com
Many Kentucky employers expected to see continued decrease in workers’ compensation costs
Many Kentucky employers can expect another decrease in workers’ compensation costs next year. The Kentucky Department of Insurance (DOI) has announced the approval of the 2022 loss costs filing, which will be used to develop employer rates for workers’ compensation coverage in 2023. The news Thursday represents the...
wdrb.com
Kentucky voters will decide next month on 2 constitutional amendments. Here's what they say.
Kentucky voters will decide next month on 2 constitutional amendments. Here's what they say. Kentucky voters arriving at the polls in 29 days to vote on two constitutional amendments, one of which could shape the future of abortion access.
