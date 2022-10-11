Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
Tremezzo Pizzeria To Donate 15% Of Proceeds On October 24 To Shawsheen Tech PAC
WILMINGTON, MA — Grab dinner from Tremezzo Pizzeria (296 Shawsheen Avenue) on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 3pm to 8pm, and 15% of all sales will benefit the Shawsheen Tech PAC. Take-out only. No flyer necessary. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Residents Invited To Shawsheen Tech’s Community Open House On November 6
BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen Tech (100 Cook Street, Billerica) will host its Annual Community Open House on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm. This 2-hour open house is intended for anyone interested in learning about Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical School District. Prospective students, alumni, community members, co-op employers, and family & friends, are all welcome. The open house is designed to showcase the academic, career, and vocational-technical programs offered at Shawsheen. Parents and students will have the opportunity to speak with teachers, coaches, and club advisors. Self-guided building tours are encouraged, and the admissions office will be open and to answer questions about becoming a Shawsheen student. In addition, various coordinators for district programming will be available (adult education, 7th grade project explore program, summer program, and school services open to the public). Enjoy this opportunity to see firsthand, the value of career vocational technical education.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, October 13, 2022: SEPAC To Hold Basic Rights In Special Education Workshop; History Of Italian Art Lecture At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, October 13, 2022:. The Wilmington SEPAC is holding a Basic Rights in Special Education Workshop for Parents & Professionals at 6pm via Zoom. The workshop will provide an overview of special education laws and procedure, and cover areas such as team meetings, standards for determining eligibility, services and placement, what to do if a student isn’t eligible, and more. Learn more HERE.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Wilmington School Committee To Meet; Recycling Center Open
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, October 12, 2022:. The Wilmington School Committee meets in the High School’s Large Instruction Room at 7pm. An Executive Session precedes the meeting at 6pm. Read the agenda HERE. Watch the meeting live on WCTV and wctv.org.
Wilmington Apple
School Committee To Discuss Proposed School Administration Building/Town Hall Project; Interim Wildwood Solution & More At October 12 Meeting
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington School Committee is holding a meeting this Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7pm in the High School’s Large Instruction Room. The meeting will be streamed live on WCTV.org and on WCTV. The School Committee will be in an Executive Session between 6pm and...
Wilmington Apple
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
10 Highlights From Oct. 11 Select Board Meeting: Eagle Scout Project At Wildwood Cemetery; RMLD Wants To Put Solar Panels On Landfill & Build New Substation Off Route 125
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Select Board met for more than 4 hours on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Below are 10 highlights from the meeting, presented in chronological order:. #1) The Select Board formally supported an Eagle Scout Project from Wilmington High School senior Noah Carriere, a Boy Scout...
Wilmington Apple
LIBRARY LINEUP: All Residents Invited To Welcome To Wilmington Reception On Oct. 17; Afternoon Concert On Oct. 20
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Registration begins 30 days prior to the event. Please register online using our Calendar of Events at www.wilmlibrary.org or by calling (978) 694-2099 (for Adult) or (978) 694-2098 (for Children/Teen). Please note we request registration for programs that are marked *RR. Thank you to the Friends of the Library for funding support for library programs!
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: 4 Pot Shops Proposed In Tewksbury, Including At Old Mavericks Location; Tree House Brewery Opens With A Soft Launch As Pick-Up Only
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tree House Pickup Location: Soft Opening Going On...
Wilmington Apple
WHS Athletic Hall Of Fame Class of 2022 Announced, Ceremony Set For November 5
WILMINGTON, MA – The Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its 2022 Induction Ceremony on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 6pm at the Wilmington-Tewksbury Elks (777 South Street). The following Wilmington High School athletes will be inducted:. Mark Boudreau (1981) Chris Calway (2001) Emily Crannell (2012)
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for October 8: Employee Gets Fired After Throwing Coffee At Co-Worker; Driver Served Summons; Jogger Does Good Deed
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, October 8, 2022:. A Glen Road caller reported his fence may have been struck and broken by a vehicle overnight. (11:05am) A resident found a package addressed to a female living out of town while out...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for October 9: Man Taking Photos Of Teen Girl?; Vehicle Crashes Into Parked Car
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, October 9, 2022:. A vehicle struck a parked car on Biggar Avenue. Fire Department transported one occupant. Vehicle towed. (10:55am) A Palmer Way resident reported they were watching their neighbor’s house while they’re away and noticed...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for October 7: Police Issue 2 Summonses For Drivers; Squirrel Trapped In Church Closet
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, October 7, 2022:. Police issued a citation for failure to stop for a school bus on Salem Street. (7:02am) Paul Richard Musto (69, Tewksbury) was served a summons for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Salvatore (Sal) R. Albano, 87
SOMERVILLE, MA — Salvatore (Sal) R. Albano died peacefully on Saturday, October 1, amongst family who loved him dearly. He was 87. Sal was born on March 11th, 1935 and raised in East Somerville, to Italian immigrant parents, Elena (nee Macera) and Cosmo, an East Somerville store owner. He...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Carol L. (McNamara) Malatesta, 81
WILMINGTON, MA — Carol L. (McNamara) Malatesta, age 81, of Wilmington, formerly a long-time resident of Somerville and Malden, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2022. Carol was born on February 20, 1941, in Somerville, MA; she was the dear daughter of the late John L. and...
