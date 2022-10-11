LIBRARY LINEUP: All Residents Invited To Welcome To Wilmington Reception On Oct. 17; Afternoon Concert On Oct. 20

BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen Tech (100 Cook Street, Billerica) will host its Annual Community Open House on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm. This 2-hour open house is intended for anyone interested in learning about Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical School District. Prospective students, alumni, community members, co-op employers, and family & friends, are all welcome. The open house is designed to showcase the academic, career, and vocational-technical programs offered at Shawsheen. Parents and students will have the opportunity to speak with teachers, coaches, and club advisors. Self-guided building tours are encouraged, and the admissions office will be open and to answer questions about becoming a Shawsheen student. In addition, various coordinators for district programming will be available (adult education, 7th grade project explore program, summer program, and school services open to the public). Enjoy this opportunity to see firsthand, the value of career vocational technical education.

