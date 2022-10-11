ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, October 13, 2022: SEPAC To Hold Basic Rights In Special Education Workshop; History Of Italian Art Lecture At Library

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, October 13, 2022:. The Wilmington SEPAC is holding a Basic Rights in Special Education Workshop for Parents & Professionals at 6pm via Zoom. The workshop will provide an overview of special education laws and procedure, and cover areas such as team meetings, standards for determining eligibility, services and placement, what to do if a student isn’t eligible, and more. Learn more HERE.
WILMINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Tewksbury, MA
City
Wilmington, MA
City
Billerica, MA
Billerica, MA
Government
City
Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Billerica, MA
Education
City
Burlington, MA
Wilmington, MA
Education
Wilmington Apple

LIBRARY LINEUP: All Residents Invited To Welcome To Wilmington Reception On Oct. 17; Afternoon Concert On Oct. 20

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Registration begins 30 days prior to the event. Please register online using our Calendar of Events at www.wilmlibrary.org or by calling (978) 694-2099 (for Adult) or (978) 694-2098 (for Children/Teen). Please note we request registration for programs that are marked *RR. Thank you to the Friends of the Library for funding support for library programs!
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open House#Community Services#Community Open House#The Shawsheen Tech
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: 4 Pot Shops Proposed In Tewksbury, Including At Old Mavericks Location; Tree House Brewery Opens With A Soft Launch As Pick-Up Only

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tree House Pickup Location: Soft Opening Going On...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Carol L. (McNamara) Malatesta, 81

WILMINGTON, MA — Carol L. (McNamara) Malatesta, age 81, of Wilmington, formerly a long-time resident of Somerville and Malden, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2022. Carol was born on February 20, 1941, in Somerville, MA; she was the dear daughter of the late John L. and...
WILMINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy