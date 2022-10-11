Read full article on original website
WHS Athletic Hall Of Fame Class of 2022 Announced, Ceremony Set For November 5
WILMINGTON, MA – The Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its 2022 Induction Ceremony on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 6pm at the Wilmington-Tewksbury Elks (777 South Street). The following Wilmington High School athletes will be inducted:. Mark Boudreau (1981) Chris Calway (2001) Emily Crannell (2012)
Tremezzo Pizzeria To Donate 15% Of Proceeds On October 24 To Shawsheen Tech PAC
WILMINGTON, MA — Grab dinner from Tremezzo Pizzeria (296 Shawsheen Avenue) on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 3pm to 8pm, and 15% of all sales will benefit the Shawsheen Tech PAC. Take-out only. No flyer necessary. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple...
Wilmington Residents Invited To Shawsheen Tech’s Community Open House On November 6
BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen Tech (100 Cook Street, Billerica) will host its Annual Community Open House on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm. This 2-hour open house is intended for anyone interested in learning about Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical School District. Prospective students, alumni, community members, co-op employers, and family & friends, are all welcome. The open house is designed to showcase the academic, career, and vocational-technical programs offered at Shawsheen. Parents and students will have the opportunity to speak with teachers, coaches, and club advisors. Self-guided building tours are encouraged, and the admissions office will be open and to answer questions about becoming a Shawsheen student. In addition, various coordinators for district programming will be available (adult education, 7th grade project explore program, summer program, and school services open to the public). Enjoy this opportunity to see firsthand, the value of career vocational technical education.
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, October 13, 2022: SEPAC To Hold Basic Rights In Special Education Workshop; History Of Italian Art Lecture At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, October 13, 2022:. The Wilmington SEPAC is holding a Basic Rights in Special Education Workshop for Parents & Professionals at 6pm via Zoom. The workshop will provide an overview of special education laws and procedure, and cover areas such as team meetings, standards for determining eligibility, services and placement, what to do if a student isn’t eligible, and more. Learn more HERE.
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Make Your Own Charcuterie Board Or Lazy Susan On November 4
6 – 8 p.m. | Town Hall, Room 9. Join us for a fun night out, using a new, simple process of hand scorching your custom design into a beautiful charcuterie board or Lazy Susan. These make wonderful gifts and are available just in time for the holiday season!
WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Launches After School Programs For High School & Middle School Students
Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. WCTV Launches After School Program For High School & Middle School Students. This year WCTV has launched an after-school program for both high school and middle school students beginning October 11th running until December 21st (with the exception of Thanksgiving week). Our...
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:.
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Wilmington School Committee To Meet; Recycling Center Open
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, October 12, 2022:. The Wilmington School Committee meets in the High School's Large Instruction Room at 7pm. An Executive Session precedes the meeting at 6pm. Read the agenda HERE. Watch the meeting live on WCTV and wctv.org.
LIBRARY LINEUP: All Residents Invited To Welcome To Wilmington Reception On Oct. 17; Afternoon Concert On Oct. 20
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Registration begins 30 days prior to the event. Please register online using our Calendar of Events at www.wilmlibrary.org or by calling (978) 694-2099 (for Adult) or (978) 694-2098 (for Children/Teen). Please note we request registration for programs that are marked *RR. Thank you to the Friends of the Library for funding support for library programs!
School Committee To Discuss Proposed School Administration Building/Town Hall Project; Interim Wildwood Solution & More At October 12 Meeting
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington School Committee is holding a meeting this Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7pm in the High School’s Large Instruction Room. The meeting will be streamed live on WCTV.org and on WCTV. The School Committee will be in an Executive Session between 6pm and...
OBITUARY: Carol L. (McNamara) Malatesta, 81
WILMINGTON, MA — Carol L. (McNamara) Malatesta, age 81, of Wilmington, formerly a long-time resident of Somerville and Malden, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2022. Carol was born on February 20, 1941, in Somerville, MA; she was the dear daughter of the late John L. and...
NEIGHBOR NEWS: 4 Pot Shops Proposed In Tewksbury, Including At Old Mavericks Location; Tree House Brewery Opens With A Soft Launch As Pick-Up Only
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tree House Pickup Location: Soft Opening Going On...
OBITUARY: Salvatore (Sal) R. Albano, 87
SOMERVILLE, MA — Salvatore (Sal) R. Albano died peacefully on Saturday, October 1, amongst family who loved him dearly. He was 87. Sal was born on March 11th, 1935 and raised in East Somerville, to Italian immigrant parents, Elena (nee Macera) and Cosmo, an East Somerville store owner. He...
