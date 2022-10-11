ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Residents Invited To Shawsheen Tech’s Community Open House On November 6

BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen Tech (100 Cook Street, Billerica) will host its Annual Community Open House on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm. This 2-hour open house is intended for anyone interested in learning about Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical School District. Prospective students, alumni, community members, co-op employers, and family & friends, are all welcome. The open house is designed to showcase the academic, career, and vocational-technical programs offered at Shawsheen. Parents and students will have the opportunity to speak with teachers, coaches, and club advisors. Self-guided building tours are encouraged, and the admissions office will be open and to answer questions about becoming a Shawsheen student. In addition, various coordinators for district programming will be available (adult education, 7th grade project explore program, summer program, and school services open to the public). Enjoy this opportunity to see firsthand, the value of career vocational technical education.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, October 13, 2022: SEPAC To Hold Basic Rights In Special Education Workshop; History Of Italian Art Lecture At Library

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, October 13, 2022:. The Wilmington SEPAC is holding a Basic Rights in Special Education Workshop for Parents & Professionals at 6pm via Zoom. The workshop will provide an overview of special education laws and procedure, and cover areas such as team meetings, standards for determining eligibility, services and placement, what to do if a student isn’t eligible, and more. Learn more HERE.
WILMINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grove City, PA
Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Wilmington, MA
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Grove City, PA
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Ohio Township, PA
Wilmington, MA
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Balloon Rosary makes annual flight above Bethel Park school

A longtime tradition continued this year at Ave Maria Academy’s Bethel Park campus, albeit with a slight change of venue. To help celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary each year, the campus — formerly St. Thomas More School, before its merger with St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon to create Ave Maria — celebrates morning Mass outdoors with a series of balloons shaped like a Rosary floating nearby.
BETHEL PARK, PA
High School Soccer PRO

Hermitage, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Sharon High School soccer team will have a game with Kennedy Catholic High School on October 13, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SHARON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otterbein University#Bloomsburg University#Linus College#Christian
Wilmington Apple

Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

LIBRARY LINEUP: All Residents Invited To Welcome To Wilmington Reception On Oct. 17; Afternoon Concert On Oct. 20

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Registration begins 30 days prior to the event. Please register online using our Calendar of Events at www.wilmlibrary.org or by calling (978) 694-2099 (for Adult) or (978) 694-2098 (for Children/Teen). Please note we request registration for programs that are marked *RR. Thank you to the Friends of the Library for funding support for library programs!
WILMINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Carol L. (McNamara) Malatesta, 81

WILMINGTON, MA — Carol L. (McNamara) Malatesta, age 81, of Wilmington, formerly a long-time resident of Somerville and Malden, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2022. Carol was born on February 20, 1941, in Somerville, MA; she was the dear daughter of the late John L. and...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: 4 Pot Shops Proposed In Tewksbury, Including At Old Mavericks Location; Tree House Brewery Opens With A Soft Launch As Pick-Up Only

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tree House Pickup Location: Soft Opening Going On...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Salvatore (Sal) R. Albano, 87

SOMERVILLE, MA — Salvatore (Sal) R. Albano died peacefully on Saturday, October 1, amongst family who loved him dearly. He was 87. Sal was born on March 11th, 1935 and raised in East Somerville, to Italian immigrant parents, Elena (nee Macera) and Cosmo, an East Somerville store owner. He...
SOMERVILLE, MA
wtae.com

Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy