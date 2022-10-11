ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

WHAV

Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop

A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Haverhill police arrest man that allegedly tried to lure two underage girls into his vehicle

The Haverhill police have arrested a man that they said tried to lure two young girls into his vehicle while they waited at their bus stop on Wednesday. According to a press release from the police department, John Perrault, 76, is facing charges of enticing the two young girls and driving with an revoked license. According to Haverhill police, Perrault approached the two girls at their bus stop at the intersection of Brookline Avenue and Main Street. The Haverhill man allegedly asked them to enter his vehicle before an adult bystander witnessed the exchange and intervened, prompting Perrault to flee.
HAVERHILL, MA
nbcboston.com

Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say

Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park

JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.  The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
BOSTON, MA
92 Moose

Mainer Arrested After Being Clocked at Nearly 130 MPH on Interstate 95

A Maine woman was arrested on Wednesday morning after police say she was travelling at nearly two times the legal speed limit on Interstate 95. WGME 13 is reporting that early on Wednesday morning, police clocked a BMW travelling at 118 miles per hour. The car continued travelling and was eventually caught up with where troopers then clocked the car at 127 miles per hour.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man killed by truck in “tragic accident” at place of employment

A Massachusetts man has died after an accident while at work over the weekend. According to NECN and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, 57-year-old Natalio Daveiga died after he was hit by a truck at Graham Waste Services in Brockton on Saturday morning. The incident took place just...
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 2:11 PM, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), conducted a traffic stop in the area of 52 Talbot Avenue in Dorchester. As a result of the traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Jordan Williams, 22, of Dorchester, was placed under arrest after officers found him to be in possession of a loaded Ruger SR22 .22 caliber firearm with ten rounds in the magazine and also in possession of a substance believed to be Class E, Drugs.
BOSTON, MA

