Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for October 9: Man Taking Photos Of Teen Girl?; Vehicle Crashes Into Parked Car
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, October 9, 2022:. A vehicle struck a parked car on Biggar Avenue. Fire Department transported one occupant. Vehicle towed. (10:55am) A Palmer Way resident reported they were watching their neighbor’s house while they’re away and noticed...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for October 8: Employee Gets Fired After Throwing Coffee At Co-Worker; Driver Served Summons; Jogger Does Good Deed
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, October 8, 2022:. A Glen Road caller reported his fence may have been struck and broken by a vehicle overnight. (11:05am) A resident found a package addressed to a female living out of town while out...
Wilmington firefighters use jaws of life to extract two at ‘serious’ crash
Wilmington firefighters had to resort to using the jaws of life to extract two individuals from the wreckage of a “serious” crash. According to Woburn Police, the crash on Main Street near the border of Wilmington and Woburn was closed to traffic for an extended period of time before reopening at approximately 8:18 p.m.
One killed, one hospitalized after fatal rollover crash in Needham
A two-car rollover crash in Needham claimed the life of an individual Wednesday afternoon. Needham Police officers responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane at approximately 4:25 p.m., according to Needham Police. The operators of both vehicles were rushed to a local hospital, where one was pronounced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop
A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
Haverhill police arrest man that allegedly tried to lure two underage girls into his vehicle
The Haverhill police have arrested a man that they said tried to lure two young girls into his vehicle while they waited at their bus stop on Wednesday. According to a press release from the police department, John Perrault, 76, is facing charges of enticing the two young girls and driving with an revoked license. According to Haverhill police, Perrault approached the two girls at their bus stop at the intersection of Brookline Avenue and Main Street. The Haverhill man allegedly asked them to enter his vehicle before an adult bystander witnessed the exchange and intervened, prompting Perrault to flee.
nbcboston.com
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marijuana, gun seized during North Smithfield traffic stop
Police said they arrested two men Sunday after a traffic stop on Eddie Dowling Highway, seizing over 90 ounces of marijuana and a handgun.
91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park
JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road. The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Police: RI man arrested after suspicious device found at Connecticut drive-in
Matthew Farley was arrested earlier this month and charged with criminal attempt to manufacture a bomb and breach of peace, according to Connecticut State Police.
whdh.com
East Bridgewater Police arrest school employee on child enticement charges after he messaged detective posing as teen
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The East Bridgewater Police Department arrested a Rockland man on a child enticement charge after he allegedly messaged a detective posing as a teen to meet up for a sexual encounter. He is also an employee at Rockland’s John W. Rogers Middle School. Peter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Serious Crash Involving Several Vehicles Near Lahey Hospital in Burlington
At least three vehicles crashed in Burlington, Massachusetts, Tuesday, shutting down a road near the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, authorities said. Aerial footage showed a car and two SUVs on Mall Road. Police called the crash serious. Police and firefighters didn't immediately say if anyone was hurt or what...
Woman found guilty in trial for 2018 South Boston crash that killed a toddler
Charlene Casey has been found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the death of Colin McGrath, the jury found Wednesday. Casey now faces up to 2.5 years in the a house of correction for the charge, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The late Colin McGrath’s mother held her...
Mainer Arrested After Being Clocked at Nearly 130 MPH on Interstate 95
A Maine woman was arrested on Wednesday morning after police say she was travelling at nearly two times the legal speed limit on Interstate 95. WGME 13 is reporting that early on Wednesday morning, police clocked a BMW travelling at 118 miles per hour. The car continued travelling and was eventually caught up with where troopers then clocked the car at 127 miles per hour.
Man accused of critically injuring toddler charged with felony assault
An East Providence man accused of critically injuring a toddler in a shopping mall parking lot over the weekend has been charged with felony assault.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man killed by truck in “tragic accident” at place of employment
A Massachusetts man has died after an accident while at work over the weekend. According to NECN and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, 57-year-old Natalio Daveiga died after he was hit by a truck at Graham Waste Services in Brockton on Saturday morning. The incident took place just...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Larceny Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a larceny incident that occurred on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 9:30 PM at 471 Blue Hill Avenue. Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, approximately 18-25 years old wearing a red Cincinnati flat brim cap with...
String of car break-ins leads vehicle owner to sleeping suspect at Mass & Cass
Boston – A string of break-ins at Mass Ave and Melnea Cass lead a business owner to an unexpected find through the shattered window of his vehicle. Gerry DiPierro, owner of DiPierro Construction, told Boston 25 News he was stunned to see a man sound asleep in the passenger seat of his company van.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 2:11 PM, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), conducted a traffic stop in the area of 52 Talbot Avenue in Dorchester. As a result of the traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Jordan Williams, 22, of Dorchester, was placed under arrest after officers found him to be in possession of a loaded Ruger SR22 .22 caliber firearm with ten rounds in the magazine and also in possession of a substance believed to be Class E, Drugs.
Comments / 0