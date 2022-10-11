ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Salvatore (Sal) R. Albano, 87

SOMERVILLE, MA — Salvatore (Sal) R. Albano died peacefully on Saturday, October 1, amongst family who loved him dearly. He was 87. Sal was born on March 11th, 1935 and raised in East Somerville, to Italian immigrant parents, Elena (nee Macera) and Cosmo, an East Somerville store owner. He...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:
Wilmington Residents Invited To Shawsheen Tech’s Community Open House On November 6

BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen Tech (100 Cook Street, Billerica) will host its Annual Community Open House on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm. This 2-hour open house is intended for anyone interested in learning about Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical School District. Prospective students, alumni, community members, co-op employers, and family & friends, are all welcome. The open house is designed to showcase the academic, career, and vocational-technical programs offered at Shawsheen. Parents and students will have the opportunity to speak with teachers, coaches, and club advisors. Self-guided building tours are encouraged, and the admissions office will be open and to answer questions about becoming a Shawsheen student. In addition, various coordinators for district programming will be available (adult education, 7th grade project explore program, summer program, and school services open to the public). Enjoy this opportunity to see firsthand, the value of career vocational technical education.
WILMINGTON, MA
LIBRARY LINEUP: All Residents Invited To Welcome To Wilmington Reception On Oct. 17; Afternoon Concert On Oct. 20

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Registration begins 30 days prior to the event. Please register online using our Calendar of Events at www.wilmlibrary.org or by calling (978) 694-2099 (for Adult) or (978) 694-2098 (for Children/Teen). Please note we request registration for programs that are marked *RR. Thank you to the Friends of the Library for funding support for library programs!
WILMINGTON, MA
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, October 13, 2022: SEPAC To Hold Basic Rights In Special Education Workshop; History Of Italian Art Lecture At Library

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, October 13, 2022:. The Wilmington SEPAC is holding a Basic Rights in Special Education Workshop for Parents & Professionals at 6pm via Zoom. The workshop will provide an overview of special education laws and procedure, and cover areas such as team meetings, standards for determining eligibility, services and placement, what to do if a student isn't eligible, and more.
WILMINGTON, MA
10 Highlights From Oct. 11 Select Board Meeting: Eagle Scout Project At Wildwood Cemetery; RMLD Wants To Put Solar Panels On Landfill & Build New Substation Off Route 125

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Select Board met for more than 4 hours on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Below are 10 highlights from the meeting, presented in chronological order:. #1) The Select Board formally supported an Eagle Scout Project from Wilmington High School senior Noah Carriere, a Boy Scout...
WILMINGTON, MA
NEIGHBOR NEWS: 4 Pot Shops Proposed In Tewksbury, Including At Old Mavericks Location; Tree House Brewery Opens With A Soft Launch As Pick-Up Only

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tree House Pickup Location: Soft Opening Going On...
TEWKSBURY, MA

