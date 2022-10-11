ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Water main break repaired, but some North Jersey towns still feeling the effects

By Elizabeth Shwe
Gothamist
Gothamist
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvOVv_0iV6Db0V00
A water main break that happened last Wednesday has been repaired, but residents of several North Jersey communities were still feeling the effects nearly a week later.

A major water main break that threatened the water supply of several communities in North Jersey last week has been repaired, but it may take a few more days before water distribution is back to normal.

The water main break was first reported Wednesday in Nutley, at Bloomfield Avenue and Church Street, at an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission and two other aqueducts controlled by the Newark Water Supply.

It caused flooding in the area, and compromised the water supply in some municipalities in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties last week, but not in Nutley.

When their water tanks began dropping, Montclair and Glen Ridge each declared states of emergency over the weekend, prohibiting residents from using water for “non-essential” purposes, which included watering lawns, non-commercial car washing and serving water in restaurants unless requested.

Glen Ridge Emergency Management Coordinator Ann Marie Morrow issued a proclamation over the weekend, stating that the borough was suffering a water supply reduction and could continue to lose water pressure.

Bloomfield lifted a notice to boil water on Monday night, confirming that the water was safe to drink but also saying water pressure hadn’t returned to normal, so residents should still conserve water.

Montclair was able to connect its supply to the Passaic Valley Water Commission system, which meant residents faced little to no change in their water supply pressure, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said. As long as residents continue to only use water when absolutely necessary, Montclair should be in good shape until the main valve in Nutley is restored, Spiller said.

Newark warned residents via its website and social media accounts on Friday that the East and South Wards might experience low water pressure or no water, but as of Tuesday, the city hadn’t yet posted a new update online.

The massive water pipe was repaired on Sunday, but the water still needs to be tested in a lab to make sure it meets all state and federal safe water standards, according to Bill Maer, a spokesman for the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission.

Once a water main break is repaired, there needs to be a gradual supply of water through the pipes to make sure that the sudden outflow of water does not create a leak somewhere else in the system, Maer said. That would take at least another 24 to 48 hours, he said on Tuesday.

“Even though this matter has been resolved as far as the leak and as far as the mechanical failure, it still needs a little bit more time until the system is 100% up and running,” he said.

Maer faulted the outdated pipe as the cause of the massive water main break.

“When you’re dealing with 100-year-old infrastructure, situations of this matter obviously occur,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Nutley, NJ
Government
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Government
City
Passaic, NJ
City
Nutley, NJ
City
Glen Ridge, NJ
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Hackensack's Lido Restaurant Opening Another Location

Lido Restaurant is opening a second location in Bergen County. After 66 years in Hackensack, the popular restaurant is expanding to North Arlington. Famous for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches, Lido will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Centanni. An opening date has not yet been...
HACKENSACK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Jersey#Supply Water#Water Pipe#Water Pressure#Water Tanks#Urban Construction#Water Energy Supply#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Prime 259, River Edge, NJ

Prime 259, a new restaurant and bar, has opened in River Edge. It’s taking the space that formerly housed Italian eatery Sonny T. The menu (View Menu) features “modern American fare” – from Chef Freddie Carucci – along with some Italian cuisine and a full bar.
RIVER EDGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
therealdeal.com

Two NJ cities have metro area’s fastest rising rents

New York City has claimed much of the spotlight as rents reach records across the country, but some of the largest recent growth spurts lie just to the west. Jersey City and West New York, a town on the north end of Hudson County, notched the highest increases in one-bedroom rents last month, according to data from rental listing service Zumper.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
goleader.com

Town Officials Clash Over Redevelopment Plans

WESTFIELD — A regular meeting of the Westfield mayor and council took an unexpected, if not slightly contentious, turn on Tuesday when Mayor Shelley Brindle attempted to engage Councilman Mark LoGrippo in a public conversation about the potential financial impact of the town’s proposed downtown development. Last week,...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

$70M Land Deal Finalized For Jersey City Redevelopment Project

A Jersey City redevelopment project is one step closer to breaking ground since the $70 million land sale was finalized last month. Represented by GRID Real Estate, The Albanese Organization is planning on bringing 670 residential units to the 1.83-acre parcel at 286 Cole St., which had previously been included in Hoboken Brownstone Company’s redevelopment project.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Albanese Org closes on land for big Jersey City development

The Albanese Organization wrapped up a $70 million site purchase for a major, mixed-use project in Jersey City as rents surge in the area. The Long Island–based developer expects to break ground next year on 670 apartments and nearly 17,000 square feet of retail at 286 Coles Street, JerseyDigs reported. Albanese’s 1.8-acre downtown site was split off from Hoboken Brownstone Company’s 305 Coles Street development, which has been in the works for at least two years.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area

While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report. The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Lido in North Arlington Announces Grand Opening

Lido, the longtime Hackensack restaurant, is expanding to North Arlington and announced an opening date. The “old school” (Read Story) business has been recognized as a classic spot for many years, including after the original location re-opened under new ownership back in late 2019 — which received and 8.1 pizza rating from One Bite Reviews (View Review). Ownership has been renovating the space formerly Centanni, getting ready to serve the award-winning thin crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches the place is known for. According to info from the brand, they are opening this weekend on Saturday, October 15th – with the first 100 customers will get free pizza for a year. Lido Restaurant 11-35 River Road North Arlington, NJ Website [photo source: Lido]
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
877
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy