New Smyrna Beach, FL

It’s nice to hear actual donations are going rebuild ppl houses. Thank you Red Cross Mrs DeSantis and funding for south Florida. ❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯

WESH

Daytona Beach moving forward with 30th annual Biketoberfest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach is moving forward with its 30th annual Biketoberfest as the city continues to clean up after Hurricane Ian. The four-day festival kicks off Thursday with several events across the city. In the wake of Hurricane Ian and its impact on Volusia County, some...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Society
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Government
City
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies after trying to clear debris from Ian off roof

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents in the Pine Hills community said they are saddened by the news that a 75-year-old man died while cleaning up debris left when Hurricane Ian passed over Florida last month. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, Theodore Sims died after falling off a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Orlando trio arrested, accused of looting on Fort Myers Beach

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested three men from Orlando for looting on Fort Myers Beach. Gustavo Rizo, 23, Rotmel Rodriguez-Plasencia, 26, and Abdiel Lopez-Rivera, 32, were arrested after some called deputies to report a tow truck crew that was taking items from a home. Deputies...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Residents get first look at damage in Kissimmee senior community

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – As floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, some residents and their loved ones are getting a first look at the damage. Floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village. Residents, loved ones evacuated from flooded homes get first look at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving

It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Biketoberfest set to kickoff in Daytona Beach despite hurricane damage

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The sound of rumbling engines is once again filling the streets of Daytona Beach with Thursday officially kicking off the 30th annual Biketoberfest. The four-day event typically brings hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to the World’s Most Famous Beach, but this year, things could look a bit different though with the community still cleaning up after the hurricane.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
FloridaDaily

FEMA Includes Brevard, Orange, Osceola Counties for Public Assistance as Florida Recovers From Hurricane Ian

On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in need. A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 10, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
KISSIMMEE, FL

