Karrycantdance
1d ago
It’s nice to hear actual donations are going rebuild ppl houses. Thank you Red Cross Mrs DeSantis and funding for south Florida. ❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this monthKristen WaltersSanford, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
Central Florida Zoo cleaning up debris, repairing damage from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo in Sanford remains closed. The road to get in is under significant floodwater from Lake Monroe. "We are 100 percent dependent on how quickly this water recedes," Central Florida Zoo CEO Richard Glover said. The Central Florida Zoo's proximity to Lake...
Daytona Beach moving forward with 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach is moving forward with its 30th annual Biketoberfest as the city continues to clean up after Hurricane Ian. The four-day festival kicks off Thursday with several events across the city. In the wake of Hurricane Ian and its impact on Volusia County, some...
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
Volusia County homeowner receives assistance after helping community impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days after Hurricane Ian hit, people in flooded-out Geneva say a Deltona man gave them much-needed medical supplies. After learning that man was dealing with issues of his own at his house in Deltona, some of those people from Geneva decided to return the favor.
Florida senior resident village unlivable after flooding from Ian
The floodwaters of Ian poured in the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. It has left many homes ruined and unlivable, which floors still wet and wall rotting.
AG Moody says enough fentanyl seized in ‘massive’ bust to kill half of Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop involving James Forbes Jr. happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night while riding a bike on Palm Avenue in Bunnell. The situation changed dramatically as Forbes tried to run away after a deputy found a suspicious package during a pat down. Forbes,...
Florida man dies after trying to clear debris from Ian off roof
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents in the Pine Hills community said they are saddened by the news that a 75-year-old man died while cleaning up debris left when Hurricane Ian passed over Florida last month. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, Theodore Sims died after falling off a...
Executive order prioritizes debris clean up in Florida community after Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla - People throughout Central Florida are already fed up with the debris piled on the side of roads after Hurricane Ian. The City of Port Orange is worried about vermin, disease, and fire hazards. Piles of people’s belongings are scattered along the side of the road on Ruth Street in Port Orange.
Orlando trio arrested, accused of looting on Fort Myers Beach
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested three men from Orlando for looting on Fort Myers Beach. Gustavo Rizo, 23, Rotmel Rodriguez-Plasencia, 26, and Abdiel Lopez-Rivera, 32, were arrested after some called deputies to report a tow truck crew that was taking items from a home. Deputies...
Residents get first look at damage in Kissimmee senior community
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – As floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, some residents and their loved ones are getting a first look at the damage. Floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village. Residents, loved ones evacuated from flooded homes get first look at...
Florida residents in shelters worry as Daytona Beach hotels are full: 'I just go day by day'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some people in Daytona Beach are relying on shelters in the area as hotels are very limited. For some people in Daytona Beach whose homes were flooded, staying in the Ocean Center shelter is their only option as many affordable hotels and motels are booked. "We...
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
Homes in Volusia County's Stone Island still filled with water
DELTONA, Fla. — Your street may be dry now, and your rain gear tucked away. Or, maybe it's not. Those who live in Stone Island in Volusia County are trekking through flood water every day to get back to their homes—the ones who still have homes to go back to, that is.
Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
Biketoberfest set to kickoff in Daytona Beach despite hurricane damage
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The sound of rumbling engines is once again filling the streets of Daytona Beach with Thursday officially kicking off the 30th annual Biketoberfest. The four-day event typically brings hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to the World’s Most Famous Beach, but this year, things could look a bit different though with the community still cleaning up after the hurricane.
FEMA Includes Brevard, Orange, Osceola Counties for Public Assistance as Florida Recovers From Hurricane Ian
On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in need. A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.
Arrests In Brevard County: October 10, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
‘It’s concerning’: Coastal Volusia Co. residents worry erosion from Ian could threaten property
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Craig Payne is one of several Daytona Beach Shores residents worried about ongoing erosion issues since Hurricane Ian blew through the area two weeks ago. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “When you see that sand sliding out underneath the building it’s…concerning,” Payne...
Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
