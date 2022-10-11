School Committee To Discuss Proposed School Administration Building/Town Hall Project; Interim Wildwood Solution & More At October 12 Meeting

Read full article on original website
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Wilmington School Committee To Meet; Recycling Center Open
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, October 12, 2022:. The Wilmington School Committee meets in the High School's Large Instruction Room at 7pm. An Executive Session precedes the meeting at 6pm. Read the agenda HERE. Watch the meeting live on WCTV and wctv.org.
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, October 13, 2022: SEPAC To Hold Basic Rights In Special Education Workshop; History Of Italian Art Lecture At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, October 13, 2022:. The Wilmington SEPAC is holding a Basic Rights in Special Education Workshop for Parents & Professionals at 6pm via Zoom. The workshop will provide an overview of special education laws and procedure, and cover areas such as team meetings, standards for determining eligibility, services and placement, what to do if a student isn't eligible, and more. Learn more HERE.
WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Launches After School Programs For High School & Middle School Students
Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. WCTV Launches After School Program For High School & Middle School Students. This year WCTV has launched an after-school program for both high school and middle school students beginning October 11th running until December 21st (with the exception of Thanksgiving week). Our...
WHS Athletic Hall Of Fame Class of 2022 Announced, Ceremony Set For November 5
WILMINGTON, MA – The Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its 2022 Induction Ceremony on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 6pm at the Wilmington-Tewksbury Elks (777 South Street). The following Wilmington High School athletes will be inducted:. Mark Boudreau (1981) Chris Calway (2001) Emily Crannell (2012)
LIBRARY LINEUP: All Residents Invited To Welcome To Wilmington Reception On Oct. 17; Afternoon Concert On Oct. 20
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Registration begins 30 days prior to the event. Please register online using our Calendar of Events at www.wilmlibrary.org or by calling (978) 694-2099 (for Adult) or (978) 694-2098 (for Children/Teen). Please note we request registration for programs that are marked *RR. Thank you to the Friends of the Library for funding support for library programs!
huntnewsnu.com
Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges
Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
Tremezzo Pizzeria To Donate 15% Of Proceeds On October 24 To Shawsheen Tech PAC
WILMINGTON, MA — Grab dinner from Tremezzo Pizzeria (296 Shawsheen Avenue) on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 3pm to 8pm, and 15% of all sales will benefit the Shawsheen Tech PAC. Take-out only. No flyer necessary.
WCVB
'People should be afraid': Community leaders demand more policing in vulnerable Boston neighborhoods
BOSTON — Community leaders in Boston are calling for more policing in vulnerable neighborhoods and a change in attitudes after a dark few days in the city. Police said 14-year-old Rasante Osorio, of Dorchester, was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Roxbury. On Tuesday, 91-year-old Jean McGuire was...
WCVB
Union hosts rally in support of Question 4 on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Several Massachusetts law enforcement leaders spoke at an event Wednesday about their support for one of the controversial questions facing voters in the upcoming election. Question 4 asks voters whether to overturn a new law that would open driver's licenses to all state residents, regardless of the...
homenewshere.com
Town’s dissatisfaction with new trash hauler grows
READING - Town officials expressed continued frustration with the community’s new trash hauler after the vendor failed to pickup garbage from various route locations across Reading over the weekend. On Sunday, Town Manager Fidel Maltez and DPW managers advised residents whose trash was never emptied last week by Republic...
City asks volunteers, groups to stop distributing prepared meals around Mass. and Cass
“While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members.”. Boston officials are asking well-meaning members of the public and volunteer groups to stop distributing prepared meals and food to individuals around Mass. and Cass, the region’s epicenter of the addiction, homelessness, and mental health crises. The city...
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:
NEIGHBOR NEWS: 4 Pot Shops Proposed In Tewksbury, Including At Old Mavericks Location; Tree House Brewery Opens With A Soft Launch As Pick-Up Only
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tree House Pickup Location: Soft Opening Going On...
OBITUARY: Salvatore (Sal) R. Albano, 87
SOMERVILLE, MA — Salvatore (Sal) R. Albano died peacefully on Saturday, October 1, amongst family who loved him dearly. He was 87. Sal was born on March 11th, 1935 and raised in East Somerville, to Italian immigrant parents, Elena (nee Macera) and Cosmo, an East Somerville store owner. He...
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
POLICE LOG for October 8: Employee Gets Fired After Throwing Coffee At Co-Worker; Driver Served Summons; Jogger Does Good Deed
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, October 8, 2022:. A Glen Road caller reported his fence may have been struck and broken by a vehicle overnight. (11:05am) A resident found a package addressed to a female living out of town while out
hopkintonindependent.com
Business Briefs: Siraco recognized by Mass General Brigham
Mass General Brigham recently recognized Milford Regional Physician Group Medical Director Elizabeth Siraco, M.D., for her outstanding leadership in primary care. Siraco, who resides in Hopkinton with her husband, Steve, an emergency department physician at Milford Regional Medical Center, was recognized by her colleagues as a superior visionary and exceptional team member.
universalhub.com
Replacement for closed Cleary Square bridge will take until at least spring, 2025 to open, state says
MassDOT told Hyde Park residents last night they're going to have to keep detouring around the bridge over the train tracks through Cleary Square until at least spring, 2025, which is the earliest officials say they can have a new River Street bridge built. The state shut the bridge to...
WCVB
Construction company owner says property was vandalized near troubled 'Mass and Cass'
BOSTON — A Boston business owner believes that recent vandalism to his property is connected to the homeless encampment near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a troubled area known as "Mass and Cass." Gerry DiPierro, of DiPierro Construction, said local businesses have been dealing with...
Nahant residents face eviction after decades living in Coast Guard housing
NAHANT – For Susan Alessi and several of her longtime neighbors, the love story of living in Nahant is shaping up to end in heartache. "I came on Memorial weekend in 1978 and never left. I love Nahant," Susan Alessi said. They rent what's known as "Coast Guard housing," which the town bought from the federal government almost 20 years ago. But there's still a nearly $2 million dollar loan to be paid.Last fall, town leaders informed the renters they had 12 months to find a new home. It had been voted on that spring, May 2021. Now the clock's...
