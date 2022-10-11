ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house

A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles

Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
SHOPPING
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Stocking#Tips#Yard Sales#Christmas Morning#Lifehacks
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

15 Early Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Every year, as we're scrambling to come up with last-minute ideas and searching for any decent products still in stock, we tell ourselves, "Next year, we'll get our holiday shopping done early." We've definitely failed in the past, […]
SHOPPING
Mashed

Walmart Just Made A Big Change To Its Return Policy For The Holidays

Despite what some may think about Christmas talk just as we're getting started in October, the truth is that it's never too early to consider Christmas shopping for family and friends. Costco was rolling out Christmas decorations in July, after all. And isn't it better to get your presents wrapped up before Halloween than have to fight your way to them on Black Friday?
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Holiday Gifts for Kids of All Ages: LEGO, Barbie, LOL Surprise Dolls and More

After eagerly waiting and shopping early Black Friday sales from Target Day Deals to Walmart's Rollbacks and More Sale, Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is finally underway. With the holiday season around the corner, this Prime Day-like sale comes at the perfect time to start on your gift list before the big shopping rush. Coveted gifts from popular brands like Barbie, LEGO, Marvel, and Disney are discounted to unbelievably low prices.
INTERNET
Apartment Therapy

Wayfair’s Getting a Jump on Prime Day With Up to 80% Off Furniture & Decor

Move over Amazon Prime Day — Wayfair just launched its 5 Days of Deals sale — and the savings are massive. From furniture to home decor, area rugs to lighting, this popular retailer is slashing up to 80 percent off (Plus daily flash deals!). Whether you’re looking to upgrade your living room, bedroom, or kitchen, that piece you’ve been eying is probably on sale. Get organized, add a pop of color to your space, or just splurge on a high-quality piece of cookware (or two… or three). There are also big bargains on mattresses and sofas, so you can be guest-ready just in time for entertaining season. With its epic selection of on-trend and classic furnishings, this Wayfair sale is sure to have something for every style. Here are the 10 pieces we’d add to our carts ASAP — including a leather sofa for more than half off! Get these deals before they disappear. If you’re looking for even more deals, check out our round-up of holiday weekend sales.
HOME & GARDEN
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thecottagejournal.com

Start Your Countdown to Christmas with Our Holiday Home Special Issue!

Classic meets contemporary in the design of this well-appointed home decked in holiday cheer. Interior designers Rachel Folkman and Chelsea Kasch keep things festive and functional as they bring new and exciting decorating schemes to this family’s home each year. Heartfelt Home. A couple creates their dream home that...
HOME & GARDEN
RadarOnline

Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale: Pamper Your Pets With These Amazing Deals — Shop Now

All products featured on Radar Online are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, Radar Online may earn an affiliate commission.The most wonderful time of the year is (almost) here! With fall in full swing, the winter holidays are just around the corner, but as you prepare to deck the halls, don’t forget about your pet, a yearly tradition The Guardian’s Michele Hanson chalks up to one of the greatest parts of the season — so long as you’re okay with the sound of your happy companion squeaking their new toy. “It is...
PET SERVICES
intheknow.com

Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers love this ‘super flattering’ quilted vest

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. During the fall, it’s all about proper layering....
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy