Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
How to earn more this holiday season in Kansas CityInstaworkKansas City, MO
Related
Chiefs vs Bills: Prediction and odds Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Let’s look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Buffalo Bills are headed to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday for the fifth time with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as quarterbacks. Over the past two years, the Chiefs and Bills have faced off in a regular season game and wound up playing one another in the playoffs as well. There has never been a shortage of fireworks, and we can only expect more of the same for Sunday afternoon.
NFL Power Rankings Week 6: How 'bout them Cowboys?!
We’re about halfway through October, and the best division in football is (checks notes) the NFC East? Sorry, we should say the NFC Beast. A lot of the early-season conversation in the league was about how fantastic the Eagles looked and how Jalen Hurts was the latest successful quarterback development story. Much of that is still valid, except the suddenly surging Cowboys and Giants are right on Philadelphia’s tail. In the long run, with just one divisional matchup between this trio so far — plenty of chaos will ensue in the coming months.
Panthers trade rumors: Giants, Bills in the mix for offensive stars?
And now we play the waiting game. The Carolina Panthers got the NFL buzzing Monday by firing head coach Matt Rhule just five games into his third season on the sideline. The move came after an embarrassing 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Almost immediately after Rhule’s...
Yes, Chiefs-Bills play on Sunday afternoon, but it’ll be a nationally televised game
It’s not under the lights at Arrowhead Stadium, but this is still a significant Chiefs game and that’s how the network is treating it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atozsports.com
The Buffalo Bills are on the Verge of Very Exclusive History
The Buffalo Bills are currently on top of the NFL world. They’re 4-1, currently the number one seed in the AFC and the heavy Super Bowl favorites. A big reason for this is the play of MVP-hopeful QB Josh Allen. 1,651 passing yards: 1st. 16 combined touchdowns: 1st. 66.8%...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Cowboys, Giants rise; Rams, Bengals, Broncos fade
It's starting to feel a bit like the '80s in the NFL this year. Sure, salaries have skyrocketed and player safety is more of a priority these days. But in an era marked by pass-happy quarterbacks and gaudy offenses, it's hard not to notice a bit of a throwback trend.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making
The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Power Rankings: Eagles, Chiefs still the teams to beat after Week 5
Five weeks of the 2022 NFL season are in the books, and there are starting to be more and more knowns across the league. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are dominant teams that just find ways to win. These teams will more than likely continue their quests in January.
NFL Power Rankings entering Week 6
NFL Week 5 created a shakeup in the rankings (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) Every week brings its share of surprises, great games, and incredible finishes. Is it anyone wonder why the sports calendar and clock tick to what the NFL does? Week 5 didn't disappoint, with a few near upsets and one team remaining undefeated. Here's how all 32 stack up heading into Week 6...32. Carolina Panthers (1-4, lost to San Francisco 49ers) [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]And farewell, Matt Rhule. Enjoy coaching in college football, once again. Next: at Los Angeles Rams31. Washington Commanders (1-4, lost to Tennessee Titans) (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More
Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak Prescott to Throw in Practice; Injury Update for Cowboys: ‘Can He Spin It?’ - Jerry
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys must prepare for the coming Sunday Night Showdown in Philadelphia as if Cooper Rush is their quarterback. And that can work, as he just won his fourth consecutive start in place of Dak Prescott, who had surgery on his right thumb Sept. 12. ... and is fighting to make his return, maybe as soon at Week 6 at the Eagles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season. While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray. Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the...
Week 6 NFL power rankings: A second NFC teams joins No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles in Top 5
The Cowboys, 49ers and Giants are among teams on the rise and bringing some respectability to the NFC alongside undefeated Philadelphia.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back to Active Roster; Damien Harris Fill-In?
FOXBORO — Faced with the prospect of life without their feature running back for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots are calling a familiar face to help fill the void. According to the NFL transaction wire the Patriots have signed rookie running back Kevin Harris from their practice...
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 6
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers upcoming game against the Buccaneers after being in Buffalo for last week’s game. The Steelers have now lost four straight games. So how can the team salvage this season and get back on […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jets look to continue surprising start as they visit Packers
NEW YORK JETS (3-2) at GREEN BAY (3-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Packers by 7, according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Jets 44-38 in overtime on Dec. 23, 2018, at East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST WEEK: Jets beat Miami Dolphins 40-17 at home; Packers lost...
Look: Justin Fields Getting Crushed For Not Throwing To Open Receiver
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is either doesn't trust his receivers or is seeing ghosts out there tonight. Fields, the Ohio State product, didn't throw to a wide-open receiver in the first quarter of tonight's game. To make matters worse, he appears to stare him down the whole ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Still Revered, Jason Peters Prepares for Return to Philadelphia as a Cowboys Guard
PHILADELPHIA - The reunion tour for the Eagles continues in Week 6 with Jason Peters set to return to Lincoln Financial Field, coming on the heels of Zach Ertz last week, Doug Pederson the week before that, and Carson Wentz three weeks ago. Few understand the rivalry between Philadelphia and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tyreek Hill Orders Specialized Dolphins Ping Pong Table to Replace Old One
View the original article to see embedded media. After starting the season 3–0, the Dolphins have dropped two games in a row and have been outscored 67–32 in the process. Earlier this week, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that wide receiver Tyreek Hill, along with the other team captains, decided to take the ping pong table out of the locker room in an effort to “focus more intently on the next opponent,” per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.
Comments / 2