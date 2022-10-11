ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Magic GR

Michigan Weatherization Program Available For The Needy In The State

Did you know that the State of Michigan has a weatherization program that can help you save hundreds of dollars in energy costs every year?. The Michigan Weatherization program helps needy Michigan residents weatherize their homes to help save on heating and cooling costs. The program helps those in need update qualified homes to be more energy-efficient.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Genesee County Judge Duncan Beagle gets key to the city before retirement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - At halftime of the Powers High School football game Friday, a true champion of the Flint community will receive well deserved honors. Genesee County Judge Duncan Beagle will stand in the stadium he helped rebuild to receive a key to the city he refuses to give up on. Beagle is retiring after 31.5 years on the bench.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Saginaw, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Saginaw, MI
Government
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Hope Township, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan religious leaders divided on abortion proposal

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Some Michigan religious leaders are backing Proposal 3, while others do not want it to pass. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Ellis
abc12.com

'Where will we go?': Au Gres residents upset over closure of health clinic

AU GRES, Mich. (WJRT) - A number of residents in Au Gres are upset with McLaren's decision to close a clinic. The clinic has been in Au Gres for eight years, but McLaren Health Care says it's closing it on Halloween. Patients haven't officially received word from McLaren that the facility is closing. McLaren says they will get letters out soon.
AU GRES, MI
abc12.com

Seniors who say they were scammed by crooked contractor demand justice

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Victims who say they were ripped off by a contractor with a criminal history are joining forces to push for justice. ABC 12 first reported a complaint against Robert Earl Gill September 1st, 2022 when Carolyn Mayo said Gill offered to fix her roof. She gave him some of the money, the work was started, but never finished. Once ABC 12 got involved, Gill returned Mayo’s money, but now several other people have come forward, claiming he also scammed them.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbt Community#Mid Michigan#Racism#Great Lakes Bay Pride#The Trevor Project
abc12.com

Michigan launching study of nuclear power options to replace coal plants

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan's utility companies move away from coal-fired power plants, the state is launching a study of developing more nuclear options. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill from a Mid-Michigan lawmaker commissioning a feasibility study of increasing the amount of power generated from nuclear sources in Michigan.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
wemu.org

Could this be Michigan's new state bird?

The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy