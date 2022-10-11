Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan Weatherization Program Available For The Needy In The State
Did you know that the State of Michigan has a weatherization program that can help you save hundreds of dollars in energy costs every year?. The Michigan Weatherization program helps needy Michigan residents weatherize their homes to help save on heating and cooling costs. The program helps those in need update qualified homes to be more energy-efficient.
abc12.com
Genesee County Judge Duncan Beagle gets key to the city before retirement
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - At halftime of the Powers High School football game Friday, a true champion of the Flint community will receive well deserved honors. Genesee County Judge Duncan Beagle will stand in the stadium he helped rebuild to receive a key to the city he refuses to give up on. Beagle is retiring after 31.5 years on the bench.
bridgemi.com
Two years after Midland dam failures, still no action on safety reforms
As another Lansing session draws to a close, dam safety reform bills have yet to get a hearing. Lawmakers say the reforms remain a priority, but advocates fear the delays put more communities at risk. Experts say the state's flood control laws are too weak and dams are growing dangerously...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lower flags in honor of identified World War II soldier
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state in honor of an identified World War II soldier. The flags will be lowered on Monday (Oct. 17) to honor the service of Private First-Class soldier Lowell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Michigan religious leaders divided on abortion proposal
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Some Michigan religious leaders are backing Proposal 3, while others do not want it to pass. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter.
Gov. Whitmer signs bills strengthening public safety, mental health, more
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a series of bills that aim to defend public safety, expand polling locations, raise standards for mental health, and more.
For the first time in 3 months, no Michigan county has high COVID levels
None of Michigan’s 83 counties had high coronavirus transmission levels in the latest assessment from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state had 32 counties at medium risk level, and 51 at low risk as of Thursday, Oct. 13. It’s an improvement from last week, when two counties -- Delta and Gogebic -- were high risk, and 34 were medium.
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future
Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
RELATED PEOPLE
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
These are the 6 ‘coziest’ small towns in Michigan to visit this winter, study says
It’s an inconvenient truth for Michiganders who aren’t fond of the colder months, but fortunately, Michigan is home to two of the coziest small towns in America where you can drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket.
abc12.com
'Where will we go?': Au Gres residents upset over closure of health clinic
AU GRES, Mich. (WJRT) - A number of residents in Au Gres are upset with McLaren's decision to close a clinic. The clinic has been in Au Gres for eight years, but McLaren Health Care says it's closing it on Halloween. Patients haven't officially received word from McLaren that the facility is closing. McLaren says they will get letters out soon.
abc12.com
Seniors who say they were scammed by crooked contractor demand justice
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Victims who say they were ripped off by a contractor with a criminal history are joining forces to push for justice. ABC 12 first reported a complaint against Robert Earl Gill September 1st, 2022 when Carolyn Mayo said Gill offered to fix her roof. She gave him some of the money, the work was started, but never finished. Once ABC 12 got involved, Gill returned Mayo’s money, but now several other people have come forward, claiming he also scammed them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Group rallies against Prop 3 at Michigan Capitol
Members of Democrats for Life of America and Michigan gathered at the state capitol to promote rejecting Prop 3.
abc12.com
Au Gres area residents are upset that health clinic is being closed
'Where will we go?': Au Gres residents upset over closure of health clinic. McLaren Health Care says it's closing the clinic because of staffing issues and will consolidate three clinics into two.
Michigan governor debate features accusations of lies, with abortion front and center
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has led in several polls over her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, though that lead has narrowed to the single digits in recent weeks.
abc12.com
Michigan launching study of nuclear power options to replace coal plants
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan's utility companies move away from coal-fired power plants, the state is launching a study of developing more nuclear options. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill from a Mid-Michigan lawmaker commissioning a feasibility study of increasing the amount of power generated from nuclear sources in Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc12.com
$39.5 million to be spent on tearing down 1,910 blighted structures in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Land Bank is partnering with the private and public sectors to secure additional funding to demolish 1,910 blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County over the next few years. The news was announced at a joint press conference Wednesday afternoon. Funding will come...
wemu.org
Could this be Michigan's new state bird?
The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
Michigan drivers face new $48 fee in 2023, no more $400 checks
Michigan drivers should not look for another $400 refund check next year from their auto insurance company. Instead, they can expect to be hit with a new $48 fee in their insurance bill. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association this week released its latest annual report, showing how the statewide fund for medical expenses...
Michigan Bill Could Mean Life in Prison for Parents or Docs Who Allow Gender Transition Treatment for Minors
A bill introduced in the Michigan Legislature this week could mean life in prison for any parent or doctor who "consents to, obtains, or assists with a gender transition procedure for a child." The measure—H.B. 6454—amends the state's child abuse statute to define such actions as child abuse in the first degree.
Comments / 0