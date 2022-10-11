Harry Chapin Food Bank distributes millions of meals in SWFL with the help of volunteers

Before the hurricane many food banks were having difficulty keeping products on their shelves, but there is no shortage of food right now as tons of food is pouring in from around the country.

While there is no shortage of volunteers helping to make sure it all gets distributed to those who need it, the volunteers are what is keeping it going.

The Harry Chapin Food Bank has distributed more than one-and-a-half million pounds of food in the last week alone.

More than 300 volunteers showed up to help stuff an assembly line of boxes filled with food.

Lori Cowden is one of those who has been giving her time to help.

“It was important to me as soon as the disaster happened. I just wanted to give back,” Cowden said.

She’s one of the hundreds who shows up at the food bank to make sure these products get delivered to those who need them.

Kevin Lewis is a nursing student who is also giving his spare time to help the tens of thousands impacted by the storm.

“I think right now it’s more important to give back to the community after the storm. People are in need. People don’t have power and nonperishables like these keep people afloat,” Lewis said.

Tractor trailer trucks line up outside the Central Avenue food warehouse waiting to be unloaded.

“We’ve distributed about one-and-a-half million pounds of food in the last week, all around the area,” said Richard LeBer, Harry Chapin CEO.

He said even more volunteers are needed to continue the distributions.

“We need hundreds of volunteers every day. We’re doing four or five mobile food distributions every day. One of those we need at least 20 volunteers,” LeBer noted.

Since Hurricane Ian hit, LeBer said 2000 people signed up to volunteer and help out.

For a list of food distribution sites, you can click on this link.