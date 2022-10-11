ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, GA

WRDW-TV

Downtown North Augusta holds scarecrow competition

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown North Augusta is embracing the autumn season with businesses putting out scarecrows in front of their stores. North Augusta Forward is using it as a competition to see who has the best scarecrow. One owner calls it a fun way for them to interact...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputies work with non-profit to feed those in need

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now part of the Serve and Connects Beyond the Box Program. It’s a non-profit organization that delivers groceries to those in need across South Carolina. The sheriff’s office’s new partnership, it’s about letting the community know deputies aren’t...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield

Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned it the nickname.
EDGEFIELD, SC
WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta fire chief looks to recent grads to fill vacancies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just one day after Augusta Fire received almost $5 million from FEMA to hire more firefighters, a class of students graduated from training. The Augusta Fire Department’s graduating class No. 2201 wrapped up at the Augusta History Museum on Wednesday. Described as the highest trained...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fall Greek Festival returns to downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greek Fest is back in downtown Augusta. The fall festival kicked off on Thursday and festivities will continue until 9 p.m. However, the food festival will go on through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Telfair Street.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

SRS workers give back to community through volunteer day

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site workers recently rolled up their sleeves to support of Project Care for the United Way of Allendale, Barnwell and Bamberg Counties. Every year, Savannah River Site employees work during their day off on projects that will improve the living conditions of disadvantaged children,...
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Habitat for Humanity starts building home for Augusta mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single mother in Richmond County is soon going to have a roof over her head after Habitat for Humanity started building her new home. Amy Jones says she and her son lived in an apartment for several years, and she wanted to find a home she could afford.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Crews battle grass fires alongside I-20 in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews on Tuesday afternoon fought a series of fires alongside Interstate 20 stretching from near the state line well into South Carolina. Locally, there were at least two fires along the eastbound side of the interstate around mile markers 10 and 16 in Aiken County. One...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Grants to help S.C. regional efforts for crime victims, health care

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Programs across the region are due for hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through grants announced this week. On Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The grants are distributed from the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants at the Attorney General’s Office.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Local schools get updated on increase in graduation rates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia state and local schools received updated results of their increase in high-school graduation rates on Oct. 6. Local counties, Richmond, Columbia and McDuffie counties have made a notable impact on Georgia’s overall graduation rate this year. Georgia’s high-school graduation rate increased to 84.1% in...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Local artist sees rise in mural request after big break

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In June, we told you about a local artist who restored a faded Coca-Cola mural in downtown Augusta out of his own pocket. Since that story aired, Addison Niday has gotten requests from all over the area and even other states. “I feel like if I...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Eudora Farms transforms drive-thru safari into fall festival

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eudora Farms fall festival is back. It’s a drive-thru safari in Aiken County. More than 400 exotic animals stay on the property with giraffes, water buffalo, zebras, and more. The owner, Mark Nisbet, has ramped up operations, so we had to go check them...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

