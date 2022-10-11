Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Downtown North Augusta holds scarecrow competition
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown North Augusta is embracing the autumn season with businesses putting out scarecrows in front of their stores. North Augusta Forward is using it as a competition to see who has the best scarecrow. One owner calls it a fun way for them to interact...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County deputies work with non-profit to feed those in need
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now part of the Serve and Connects Beyond the Box Program. It’s a non-profit organization that delivers groceries to those in need across South Carolina. The sheriff’s office’s new partnership, it’s about letting the community know deputies aren’t...
New owner at The Landings at 237 is moving forward with making changing to apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- For months we’ve been following the safety measures for residents at what some may know as Fox Den apartments, the new owner says it’s time to move forward with making changes to the area, and neighbors seem to agree. “And with the recent shootings, it just makes it feel not safe, but […]
WJBF.com
Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield
Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned it the nickname.
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
According to the deputies, a pedestrian crash was reported in Augusta on Monday. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WRDW-TV
Augusta fire chief looks to recent grads to fill vacancies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just one day after Augusta Fire received almost $5 million from FEMA to hire more firefighters, a class of students graduated from training. The Augusta Fire Department’s graduating class No. 2201 wrapped up at the Augusta History Museum on Wednesday. Described as the highest trained...
WRDW-TV
Shepeard Blood collects and donates toys for Children’s Hospital of Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the month of September, Shepeard Blood Community Center collected toys from staff and donors to donate for Children’s Hospital of Georgia. The center and CSRA collected and donated as another way to give back to the community. The toys will be delivered on Friday,...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Accident In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
According to the Georgia Police, a motorcycle accident was reported in Augusta on Monday. Authorities reported that the motorcyclist died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WRDW-TV
‘He wanted money. I wanted my life’: Clerk shares nightmare encounter with murder suspect
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even with a mass murder suspect behind bars, a store clerk in Burke County is haunted by how close she came to dying during an encounter with him this week. James Drayton – accused of killing five people Sunday in South Carolina – was captured early...
WRDW-TV
Fall Greek Festival returns to downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greek Fest is back in downtown Augusta. The fall festival kicked off on Thursday and festivities will continue until 9 p.m. However, the food festival will go on through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Telfair Street.
WRDW-TV
SRS workers give back to community through volunteer day
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site workers recently rolled up their sleeves to support of Project Care for the United Way of Allendale, Barnwell and Bamberg Counties. Every year, Savannah River Site employees work during their day off on projects that will improve the living conditions of disadvantaged children,...
WRDW-TV
Habitat for Humanity starts building home for Augusta mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single mother in Richmond County is soon going to have a roof over her head after Habitat for Humanity started building her new home. Amy Jones says she and her son lived in an apartment for several years, and she wanted to find a home she could afford.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle grass fires alongside I-20 in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews on Tuesday afternoon fought a series of fires alongside Interstate 20 stretching from near the state line well into South Carolina. Locally, there were at least two fires along the eastbound side of the interstate around mile markers 10 and 16 in Aiken County. One...
WRDW-TV
Grants to help S.C. regional efforts for crime victims, health care
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Programs across the region are due for hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through grants announced this week. On Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The grants are distributed from the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants at the Attorney General’s Office.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County’s Pumpkins in the Park offers scavenger hunt
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you need a new activity to do with the kids?. Next time you go to Savannah Rapids Park, you may see some new fall decorations. Columbia County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau has set up Pumpkins in the Park. It’s a scavenger hunt to get...
WRDW-TV
Local schools get updated on increase in graduation rates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia state and local schools received updated results of their increase in high-school graduation rates on Oct. 6. Local counties, Richmond, Columbia and McDuffie counties have made a notable impact on Georgia’s overall graduation rate this year. Georgia’s high-school graduation rate increased to 84.1% in...
WRDW-TV
Local artist sees rise in mural request after big break
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In June, we told you about a local artist who restored a faded Coca-Cola mural in downtown Augusta out of his own pocket. Since that story aired, Addison Niday has gotten requests from all over the area and even other states. “I feel like if I...
WRDW-TV
‘God was with me’: How clerk survived close call with mass murder suspect
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a South Carolina mass murder suspect was arrested right here in our area, a store casher is glad to have survived a close call with him. Five people were killed Sunday in what authorities in South Carolina are calling the “largest single murder in Spartanburg County.”
WRDW-TV
Eudora Farms transforms drive-thru safari into fall festival
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eudora Farms fall festival is back. It’s a drive-thru safari in Aiken County. More than 400 exotic animals stay on the property with giraffes, water buffalo, zebras, and more. The owner, Mark Nisbet, has ramped up operations, so we had to go check them...
