The Bruins earned another class of 2024 commit on Sunday, this time from one of the top infielders in the nation. Pacifica (CA) shortstop Kaniya Bragg is the latest high school junior to pledge to coach Kelly Inouye-Perez and UCLA softball, the Southern California recruit announced Sunday on Twitter. Bragg joins right-hander Addisen Fisher – the consensus No. 1 class of 2024 prospect – in becoming a part of the Bruins’ recruiting class two years down the road.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO