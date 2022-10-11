ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Class of 2024 Shortstop Kaniya Bragg Commits to UCLA Softball

The Bruins earned another class of 2024 commit on Sunday, this time from one of the top infielders in the nation. Pacifica (CA) shortstop Kaniya Bragg is the latest high school junior to pledge to coach Kelly Inouye-Perez and UCLA softball, the Southern California recruit announced Sunday on Twitter. Bragg joins right-hander Addisen Fisher – the consensus No. 1 class of 2024 prospect – in becoming a part of the Bruins’ recruiting class two years down the road.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘You’re obviously a target’: Rappers rethink security protocols in wake of PnB Rock killing

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Glasses Malone is a regular at the South L.A. Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles where fellow artist PnB Rock was shot and killed last month. "I've been going there my whole life. I've probably eaten there 200 times," said Malone, a 42-year-old "proud Crip member" and collaborator with Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and Ty Dolla Sign who grew up in nearby Watts and Compton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Man accused of stabbing and killing his co-trucker along Interstate 5. Here’s his defense

The man accused of killing his co-worker along Interstate 5 near Newman in August claims he acted in self-defense when hours of arguing turned physical. The men were drivers for a Southern California trucking company and were heading south on I-5 on their last day of a six-day haul together, according to testimony during a preliminary hearing in Stanislaus Superior Court on Monday.
NEWMAN, CA

