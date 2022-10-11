Read full article on original website
KCMO LGBTQ Commission investigates Midtown Costco over gender confirmation care
The Kansas City, Missouri, LGBTQ Commission issued a statement Thursday concerning an investigation into whether the Midtown Costco was denying customers gender confirmation care.
Overland Park neighbors push back against rumblings of new Deer Creek apartment plan
Residents in Overland Park's Deer Creek neighborhood have heard rumblings the developer is entertaining an apartment complex once again.
KMBC.com
Advocates push Missouri voters to get registered ahead of Wednesday deadline
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is less than a month until the midterm elections. In Missouri, Wednesday is the deadline to register to vote. You can register online in Missouri at the Secretary of State’s website. For as long as she can remember, Becky Yockey has been helping...
LJWORLD
Lawrence mayor asks disruptive commenter, County Commission candidate to leave meeting under new public comment policy
A frequently disruptive public commenter who is running for Douglas County Commission was asked to leave the Lawrence City Commission’s meeting on Tuesday under the governing body’s new public comment rules. Mayor Courtney Shipley asked Justin Spiehs, a Republican candidate for the Douglas County Commission, to keep his...
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders to consider Plan 2040 amendment that could pave way for substantial development near Rock Chalk Park
Douglas County leaders are set to consider an amendment to Plan 2040 that could lead to substantial residential development between Kansas Highway 10 and East 902 Road just west of Lawrence. Plan 2040 is the long-term plan of the county and City of Lawrence that guides growth and land use.
LJWORLD
In hastily called special meeting, Lawrence school board appoints superintendent to hear student’s suspension or expulsion appeal
The Lawrence school board on Wednesday hastily called a special meeting to appoint the superintendent as an appeal hearing officer for a student’s suspension or expulsion appeal. Board President Shannon Kimball said after the meeting that Superintendent Anthony Lewis was appointed to the role. Kimball said she could not...
Shawnee brewery awarded city loan to aid expansion
Servaes Brewing Company is getting ready to expand and were awarded with a $100,000 loan by the city of Shawnee, Kansas, to help.
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
KMBC.com
Man concerned about mail service along Kansas City street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walk down the sidewalk along a portion of East Eighth Street in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood and you are bound to run into a burned-out car full of trash. Just across the street along the sidewalk, the trash problem is not much better. "(It's)...
KCTV 5
After 16 years of false starts, new movement on Mission Gateway?
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - The site of the old Mission Mall is showing new potential signs of life. Two big meetings are coming up in the next few weeks, after 16 years of frustration surrounding the Mission Gateway Project. “We haven’t seen much progress at all,” Tom Hyde, who has...
kcur.org
Jackson County sheriff won't let voter registration groups inside jail, citing a law that doesn't exist
Social justice and voting rights groups in Kansas City have been calling on Sheriff Darryl Forté to allow voter registration activities inside the Jackson County jail for several weeks. But as Missouri’s Oct. 12 deadline to register to vote approaches, Forté’s stance has left advocates confused and frustrated.
KMBC.com
Major food distributor for Kansas City charities struggling with large cuts in federal funding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A major food distributor for people in need in our area is struggling with inflation and a significant cut in federal funding. Harvesters serves 760 member organizations in 26 counties in Missouri and Kansas. Those partner agencies then distribute food and other household items. True...
kcur.org
Federal case against former Kansas City, Kansas, Detective Roger Golubski could expand
Disgraced former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski was in federal court in Topeka Wednesday for his third appearance in a case that prosecutors say is already amassing reams of evidence and will likely grow as the investigation continues. Golubski, 69, wearing a navy blue suit, tie and leather...
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
Funeral planned for Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence
Funeral plans are announced for Kansas City firefighter Anthony Santi who was shot and killed in an Independence parking lot Oct. 6.
KMBC.com
With food and energy costs up, Kansas Citians are looking for assistance
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The impact of the economy is being felt throughout the Kansas City metro. The cost of power is on the list of things that continue to cost more. The days of getting a gallon of gas for the change in your pocket feel long gone. After today’s report on inflation, living that cheap isn’t coming back anytime soon.
kcur.org
Kansas City election guide: What voters need to know about the 2022 ballot
Missouri’s General Election ballot is chock-full of important issues and candidates to consider. For Kansas City voters, three KC-specific ballot questions also merit attention. Questions 1 and 2 are bond measures to upgrade pools and parks, to renovate the Kansas City Convention Center and to help fund more affordable housing. They don’t require a tax increase but do require a super majority to pass.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park developer wants to build new subdivision near 167th and Quivira
A new single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Mills Farm Development may soon be on its way to south Overland Park. Driving the news: A rezoning request to convert the northeast and southeast corner of 167th Street and Quivira Road into a new subdivision was unanimously approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday.
Clay County plans to develop multi-billion dollar project near I-435, Route 152
The Clay County Economic Development Council has big plans in the works. The county, which holds nearly 250,000 people, could be seeing its landscape reimagined on the way south from the airport.
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
