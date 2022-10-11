ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

LJWORLD

In hastily called special meeting, Lawrence school board appoints superintendent to hear student’s suspension or expulsion appeal

The Lawrence school board on Wednesday hastily called a special meeting to appoint the superintendent as an appeal hearing officer for a student’s suspension or expulsion appeal. Board President Shannon Kimball said after the meeting that Superintendent Anthony Lewis was appointed to the role. Kimball said she could not...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
SHAWNEE, KS
KMBC.com

Man concerned about mail service along Kansas City street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walk down the sidewalk along a portion of East Eighth Street in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood and you are bound to run into a burned-out car full of trash. Just across the street along the sidewalk, the trash problem is not much better. "(It's)...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

After 16 years of false starts, new movement on Mission Gateway?

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - The site of the old Mission Mall is showing new potential signs of life. Two big meetings are coming up in the next few weeks, after 16 years of frustration surrounding the Mission Gateway Project. “We haven’t seen much progress at all,” Tom Hyde, who has...
MISSION, KS
KMBC.com

With food and energy costs up, Kansas Citians are looking for assistance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The impact of the economy is being felt throughout the Kansas City metro. The cost of power is on the list of things that continue to cost more. The days of getting a gallon of gas for the change in your pocket feel long gone. After today’s report on inflation, living that cheap isn’t coming back anytime soon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City election guide: What voters need to know about the 2022 ballot

Missouri’s General Election ballot is chock-full of important issues and candidates to consider. For Kansas City voters, three KC-specific ballot questions also merit attention. Questions 1 and 2 are bond measures to upgrade pools and parks, to renovate the Kansas City Convention Center and to help fund more affordable housing. They don’t require a tax increase but do require a super majority to pass.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park developer wants to build new subdivision near 167th and Quivira

A new single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Mills Farm Development may soon be on its way to south Overland Park. Driving the news: A rezoning request to convert the northeast and southeast corner of 167th Street and Quivira Road into a new subdivision was unanimously approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

