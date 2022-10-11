ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Loyalty Members of ‘Critical Importance’

NEWTON, Mass. — The 2022 Paytronix Annual Loyalty Report finds that anywhere from 5% to 17% of overall business revenue is driven by the most loyal 2% to 3% of customers and that younger members are driving a generational shift in age and spend across loyalty programs. “Between the...
Altria Raises Cigarette Pack Prices

RICHMOND, Va. —Altria is raising cigarette prices 15 cents a pack for Marlboro, Chesterfield, Basic, L&M and L&M Simple Tobacco brands, in addition to other increases, according to Goldman Sachs. The price increase is effective Oct. 16, and follows the Richmond, Va.-based tobacco company’s 15-cent-per-pack price increase in July...
Bang Energy Names New COO

WESTON, Fla. — Food and beverage industry veteran Kathy Cole is the new chief operating officer at Bang Energy, the company has announced. The appointment comes after Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VPX), the maker of Bang energy drinks, filed for protection on Oct. 10 under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the Southern District of Florida.
