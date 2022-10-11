Read full article on original website
Related
cspdailynews.com
Top Loyalty Members of ‘Critical Importance’
NEWTON, Mass. — The 2022 Paytronix Annual Loyalty Report finds that anywhere from 5% to 17% of overall business revenue is driven by the most loyal 2% to 3% of customers and that younger members are driving a generational shift in age and spend across loyalty programs. “Between the...
cspdailynews.com
Altria Raises Cigarette Pack Prices
RICHMOND, Va. —Altria is raising cigarette prices 15 cents a pack for Marlboro, Chesterfield, Basic, L&M and L&M Simple Tobacco brands, in addition to other increases, according to Goldman Sachs. The price increase is effective Oct. 16, and follows the Richmond, Va.-based tobacco company’s 15-cent-per-pack price increase in July...
Australian research finds cost-effective way to recycle solar panels
New research has proposed a cost-effective way to recycle solar panels to help handle an increasing volume of retired photovoltaic (PV) cells expected by the end of the decade. In a paper published by a team from the University of New South Wales last week, researchers outlined a process to...
cspdailynews.com
Bang Energy Names New COO
WESTON, Fla. — Food and beverage industry veteran Kathy Cole is the new chief operating officer at Bang Energy, the company has announced. The appointment comes after Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VPX), the maker of Bang energy drinks, filed for protection on Oct. 10 under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the Southern District of Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cspdailynews.com
A Lesson in Location: Circle K Opens Across From Chicago’s Largest High School
Pilot Is More Than 50 Stores Into $1 Billion New Horizons Initiative. CSP’s Top 202 details the largest chains in the convenience-store industry and the biggest M&A stories of the past year. Welcome to a deep dive into the c-store landscape. Category Management Handbook. Category sales performance in Beverages,...
Comments / 0