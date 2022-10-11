Read full article on original website
Rumors of Haverhill Teachers Strike Leads to Pre-Emptive State Labor Relations Hearing Today
Persistent rumors that Haverhill teachers plan a Friday vote to determine whether to strike came to a head Thursday when the Haverhill School Committee filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Labor Relations Board. The state responded by calling for a hearing this morning to learn more from both the School...
Trinity School: Teen who made racist homecoming proposal is no longer a student
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Trinity High School in Manchester, N.H., has confirmed that the student responsible for a racist homecoming proposal that sent shockwaves through the community is no longer a student at the school.The school pushed back against online rumors that said the student was only suspended for one day and was still allowed to participate in athletics. Officials say the administration took action immediately, but can't release more details, citing privacy concerns."The Trinity administration took action within a matter of hours of receiving an internal report of this image," Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Manchester, David Thibeault, said in a statement. "Issues surrounding privacy prevent us from providing certain student information, however, the young person is no longer a student at Trinity High School."The school said Friday that it received threats of violence following the proposal.All athletic events are postponed this weekend.
Teen pictured in racist homecoming proposal no longer attending Trinity High
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A teenager pictured in a homecoming proposal that referenced slavery is no longer a student at Trinity High School, school officials said Oct. 8. “We are called to treat every person with dignity and respect,” the letter from David Thibault of the Office of Catholic Schools said. “The sentiment expressed in that photo has no place in our community.”
Trinity High School student’s racist homecoming proposal post on social media sparks outrage
MANCHESTER, NH – A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester. She said the Black community is outraged...
Whittier Tech Presents Options for Modernization and Accommodating Additional Students
As planners contemplate the future of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, top of mind are how large of a building is necessary to accommodate tomorrow’s student body and imagining future technologies. Whittier Tech staff and consultants from JCJ Architecture were on hand last Thursday afternoon to hear public...
A circle of fathers: How Nashua wants to help parents become better role models
The city of Nashua Division of Public Health and the Arlington Community Center are offering a new class for parents and caregivers who want to improve their coping skills. The group aims to create an emotional support circle for people facing the concerns of raising a child. Antonio Pérez was...
NH high school cancels weekend sporting events amid backlash over a racist homecoming poster
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire high school has canceled all weekend sporting events as the school deals with threats of violence over a racist homecoming poster that has been circulating on social media. The poster in question is highlighted in a picture that shows a now former Trinity High School student asking a girl to the school’s Homecoming Dance.
Haverhill Police Dept. Welcomes Residents to Faith & Blue, Aimed at Building ‘Healthy Relationships’
(Additional photograph below.) Hundreds of residents showed during the Haverhill Police Department’s participation in the nationwide Faith & Blue event Friday. Visitors were drawn to the police department’s wide array of vehicles and equipment outside the police station, including a mobile command vehicle, MRAP military-style vehicle and Gator all-terrain vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV there was also a broader purpose.
Oct. 14: Manchester Lions Club invite everyone to free Community Spaghetti Dinner at Jutras Post
MANCHESTER, NH – Whether it is talking with neighbors, saying quick hellos to families out on walks, or volunteering at the local park, I have come to realize how much I appreciate a sense of community. After our experiences over the last two years, leaving the house to be with other people feels like a luxury, we all took for granted. Having the time to connect with others is something I am grateful for now more than ever. This brings me to why I am writing.
Oct. 28: Manchester ‘Fall Festival’ to feature games, activities and a ‘wicked good time’
MANCHESTER, NH – Visitors and community members are invited to come downtown on Oct. 28 and celebrate the fall season in New Hampshire’s largest city. Meet Mayor Joyce Craig at City Hall and get a free book from Bookmobile. Stroll downtown and Trick-or-Treat at participating downtown businesses (see list below), then make your way to Stanton Plaza for fun and games! Activities at Stanton Plaza will include a photo booth, kid’s games and activities, pumpkin carving, a coloring contest, a decoration station for a lighted display, and so much more! “
City asks volunteers, groups to stop distributing prepared meals around Mass. and Cass
“While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members.”. Boston officials are asking well-meaning members of the public and volunteer groups to stop distributing prepared meals and food to individuals around Mass. and Cass, the region’s epicenter of the addiction, homelessness, and mental health crises. The city...
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Pumpkin Regatta, Dover Dog Howloween & more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Art After Work: Doctor Gasp's 20th Annual Halloween Special Tour on Thursday,...
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
Red Sox employee, Rockland middle school custodian arrested for child enticement
Peter Tolan, of Rockland, allegedly messaged a detective who was posing as a 15-year-old to arrange a sexual encounter. A Boston Red Sox employee who also works at a Rockland middle school, Peter Tolan, was arrested Monday on a charge of child enticement. East Bridgewater Police said that Tolan, a...
Go behind the scenes at NHPR during two open house events
NHPR is excited to host a series of open houses for our listeners – beginning this October! Our kick-off event will offer the chance for you to see a live broadcast with Morning Edition host Rick Ganley, or All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa. These open houses are your...
Mother demanding answers after daughter attacked during recess
BOSTON — A disturbing video shows a group of middle school students beating up a student during recess at Young Achievers School in Boston. “Sick to my stomach, completely sick to my stomach,” said Tina Trent, the victim’s mother. Trent says her 8th grade daughter has been...
Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’
DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
After 23 years of firefighting, newly sworn fire chief continues to serve Manchester ‘in the best job in the world’
MANCHESTER, NH – Early in October, Ryan Cashin was confirmed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen as Interim Chief of the Manchester Fire Department, following the retirement of Andre Parent. His appointment became permanent this September, again by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Once confirmed, he received a standing ovation by those in attendance in recognition of his hard work and dedication.
'Person of interest' in unsolved April homicide in New Hampshire arrested in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. — A man described as a person of interest in the unsolved homicide of a New Hampshire couple earlier this year was taken into custody in Vermont on Wednesday, officials said. Logan Clegg, 26, was wanted on a 2021 warrant issued in Utah when he was spotted...
Nashua company shares voices of diverse community
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire podcast and business is aimed at empowering the community it serves. Oscar Villacis, founder and creative executive director of First Gen Multimedia, said he's focused on highlighting the successes and hardships of those in the Hispanic community. "I'm not doing this as somebody...
