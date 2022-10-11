ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Trinity School: Teen who made racist homecoming proposal is no longer a student

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Trinity High School in Manchester, N.H., has confirmed that the student responsible for a racist homecoming proposal that sent shockwaves through the community is no longer a student at the school.The school pushed back against online rumors that said the student was only suspended for one day and was still allowed to participate in athletics. Officials say the administration took action immediately, but can't release more details, citing privacy concerns."The Trinity administration took action within a matter of hours of receiving an internal report of this image," Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Manchester, David Thibeault, said in a statement. "Issues surrounding privacy prevent us from providing certain student information, however, the young person is no longer a student at Trinity High School."The school said Friday that it received threats of violence following the proposal.All athletic events are postponed this weekend.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Teen pictured in racist homecoming proposal no longer attending Trinity High

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A teenager pictured in a homecoming proposal that referenced slavery is no longer a student at Trinity High School, school officials said Oct. 8. “We are called to treat every person with dignity and respect,” the letter from David Thibault of the Office of Catholic Schools said. “The sentiment expressed in that photo has no place in our community.”
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Education
Manchester, NH
Society
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH high school cancels weekend sporting events amid backlash over a racist homecoming poster

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire high school has canceled all weekend sporting events as the school deals with threats of violence over a racist homecoming poster that has been circulating on social media. The poster in question is highlighted in a picture that shows a now former Trinity High School student asking a girl to the school’s Homecoming Dance.
MANCHESTER, NH
WHAV

Haverhill Police Dept. Welcomes Residents to Faith & Blue, Aimed at Building ‘Healthy Relationships’

(Additional photograph below.) Hundreds of residents showed during the Haverhill Police Department’s participation in the nationwide Faith & Blue event Friday. Visitors were drawn to the police department’s wide array of vehicles and equipment outside the police station, including a mobile command vehicle, MRAP military-style vehicle and Gator all-terrain vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV there was also a broader purpose.
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Mckim
manchesterinklink.com

Oct. 14: Manchester Lions Club invite everyone to free Community Spaghetti Dinner at Jutras Post

MANCHESTER, NH – Whether it is talking with neighbors, saying quick hellos to families out on walks, or volunteering at the local park, I have come to realize how much I appreciate a sense of community. After our experiences over the last two years, leaving the house to be with other people feels like a luxury, we all took for granted. Having the time to connect with others is something I am grateful for now more than ever. This brings me to why I am writing.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Oct. 28: Manchester ‘Fall Festival’ to feature games, activities and a ‘wicked good time’

MANCHESTER, NH – Visitors and community members are invited to come downtown on Oct. 28 and celebrate the fall season in New Hampshire’s largest city. Meet Mayor Joyce Craig at City Hall and get a free book from Bookmobile. Stroll downtown and Trick-or-Treat at participating downtown businesses (see list below), then make your way to Stanton Plaza for fun and games! Activities at Stanton Plaza will include a photo booth, kid’s games and activities, pumpkin carving, a coloring contest, a decoration station for a lighted display, and so much more! “
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity High School#Linus K12#Linus High School#Catholic High School#Race Relations#Highschool#Racism#Black Americans
NHPR

Go behind the scenes at NHPR during two open house events

NHPR is excited to host a series of open houses for our listeners – beginning this October! Our kick-off event will offer the chance for you to see a live broadcast with Morning Edition host Rick Ganley, or All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa. These open houses are your...
CONCORD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
manchesterinklink.com

Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’

DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
DERRY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

After 23 years of firefighting, newly sworn fire chief continues to serve Manchester ‘in the best job in the world’

MANCHESTER, NH – Early in October, Ryan Cashin was confirmed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen as Interim Chief of the Manchester Fire Department, following the retirement of Andre Parent. His appointment became permanent this September, again by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Once confirmed, he received a standing ovation by those in attendance in recognition of his hard work and dedication.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Nashua company shares voices of diverse community

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire podcast and business is aimed at empowering the community it serves. Oscar Villacis, founder and creative executive director of First Gen Multimedia, said he's focused on highlighting the successes and hardships of those in the Hispanic community. "I'm not doing this as somebody...
NASHUA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy