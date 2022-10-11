Electric car charging stations coming to Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Electric car charging stations are coming to Washington.

The city received a $25,000 grant to install a total of six charging stations at three locations. Those locations are the McConnell Sports Complex, the Washington Civic Center and the parking lot of the outdoor basketball courts on West Fifth Street.

City Manager Jonathan Russell said there will be fees for suing the charging stations.

Russell noted the addition of charging stations means fewer parking spots are available to non-electric vehicle drivers. With that in mind, the city chose to put the stations on the “outskirts” of the city, instead of areas such as downtown Washington, where parking congestion is an issue.

Russell said the timeline to see the first charging stations in the city is within the next six months.

