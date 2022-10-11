ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

Electric car charging stations coming to Washington

By Brandon Tester
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KoN5M_0iV6AGUJ00

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Electric car charging stations are coming to Washington.

The city received a $25,000 grant to install a total of six charging stations at three locations. Those locations are the McConnell Sports Complex, the Washington Civic Center and the parking lot of the outdoor basketball courts on West Fifth Street.

City Manager Jonathan Russell said there will be fees for suing the charging stations.

Russell noted the addition of charging stations means fewer parking spots are available to non-electric vehicle drivers. With that in mind, the city chose to put the stations on the “outskirts” of the city, instead of areas such as downtown Washington, where parking congestion is an issue.

Russell said the timeline to see the first charging stations in the city is within the next six months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

First Oyster Highway Open House held Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In honor of North Carolina Oyster Week, Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center in Jacksonville celebrated with its first-ever oyster highway open house on Thursday. At the event, people were able to learn all about how the project works and what it does for the new river. The City of Jacksonville has […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
GRIFTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Early morning party results in assault, stabbings

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
COLUMBIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, NC
Sports
Washington, NC
Government
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
WITN

Washington to consider adopting social district

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington City Council will consider adopting a social district in its downtown area today. Social districts allow people to drink beer, wine, or cocktails as they walk through a defined area of the city. Washington’s proposed district is limited to Main Street and parts of several intersecting streets. The proposed district would operate Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

New Bern businesses booming with mum activities

Some people in New Bern like to call October, "Mum Month," because of all the festivities happening. Some people in New Bern like to call October, "Mum Month," because of all the festivities happening. BBB offers consumer safety tips for NC State Fair. The BBB of Eastern North Carolina is...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Attorney General Stein heads to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -After visiting Lenoir and Craven County on Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be back in the east on Thursday. The attorney general will head to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday to meet with leaders to discuss funds received from the recent nationwide opioid settlement.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

No cause yet in fire that heavily damages Greenville office park

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just how a fire started that heavily damaged a Greenville office park remains under investigation. The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Charleston Square on Landmark Street. Greenville Fire/Rescue said nearly half of the building received significant damage and the roof collapsed. The State...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Russell
WNCT

Pedestrian struck, killed in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in a crash that happened Wednesday night, Jacksonville police report. The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street. A preliminary investigation reports that a 2013 Toyota RAV, operated by Michelle […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville Affordable Housing Loan Committee to meet Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s Affordable Housing Loan Committee will meet Wednesday at the council chambers of City Hall. The committee focuses on loans for those that need assistance like first-time home buyers and the elderly. The committee also makes recommendations to the City Council about potential land purchases...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After battling a fire much of the night Tuesday, Greenville firefighters will remain on the scene of a commercial building fire through the night. The fire is on Landmark Street and broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Greenville Fire/Rescue Spokesperson Jessica Blackwell says one part...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

SBI included in investigation of Greenville fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The investigation into a fire at a commercial building that broke out Tuesday night continued on Wednesday. The State Bureau of Investigation is aiding in the process. A call went out around 8 p.m. for the fire, which broke out in the area of several businesses on Landmark Street. A view […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

City of Greenville awarded Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The ongoing development at Wildwood Park recently received a financial boost when the City of Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department was selected to receive a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant. Greenville was awarded $361,600 by the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Authority Board for development projects at Wildwood, the City’s […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

BBB offers consumer safety tips for NC State Fair

The BBB of Eastern North Carolina is warning consumers to shop wisely while at the North Carolina State Fair. The BBB of Eastern North Carolina is warning consumers to shop wisely while at the North Carolina State Fair. First Oyster Highway Open House held Thursday. In honor of North Carolina...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

flyExclusive creating new jobs out of Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for a job, this might be something that interests you. More jobs will be coming to Kinston with the opening of a new hangar at flyExclusive. flyExclusive is a private jet charter company, already with 800 employees. “In the private jet charter space, we are one of the […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Jamesville house fire leaves three dogs dead

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in Eastern Carolina are investigating an early morning house fire. According to the Jamesville Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a home on Old US 64 just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Several crews were called in to help including those from Williamston, Griffin,...
JAMESVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. While on the way, officers learned someone was shot and injured.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy