Fargo man charged in 2020 murder
A Fargo man has been arrested for his involvement in a fatal drive-by shooting in 2020. Fargo Police say 29-year-old Jesse James Burnett was taken into custody today (Fri). He faces charges of intentional murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Forty-one-year-old Santino Marial was shot and killed on Aug. 28,...
2nd arrest made in Aug. 2020 Fargo shooting death
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man has been arrested for a deadly drive-by shooting in Fargo, more than two years after the crime. Police and the Red River Valley SWAT Team arrested 29-year-old Jesse Burnett at a home in the Greenfields Development, in the 1900 block of 53rd Ave. S Friday morning.
West Fargo Police use PIT maneuver to end pursuit
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A chase through West Fargo ended when police used a PIT maneuver to stop a vehicle that fled a traffic stop Friday night. Police said around 9 p.m., officers attempted to stop 29-year-old Aaron Charette, from Fargo, and his passenger, 24-year-old Bethany Morin of Moorhead for a traffic violation near Brookwood Lane, but the pair fled.
Brandt makes initial court appearance in murder case
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – Shannon Brandt, the man charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota last month, made his initial appearance in court Thursday. Brandt appeared via Zoom from the Stutsman County jail. Southeast District Judge Bradley Cruff of Wahpeton presided.
Police arrest suspect in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting
FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo man has been arrested in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting that happened more than two years ago. Twenty-nine-year-old Jesse Burnett was taken into custody Friday morning after SWAT officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1900-block of 53rd Ave. S.
Man arrested after police spot paraphernalia in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been arrested after Fargo Police say they found him with more than 80 pills of a controlled prescription drug. It happened on the morning of Friday, October 7. FPD officers on patrol say they noticed a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in suspicious activity earlier that week. An officer observed the vehicle while it parked and the occupants walked into a nearby building— at which point that officer looked through the window and spotted drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
Fargo Police: Man arrested while carrying 80 "controlled substance" pills
(Fargo, ND) -- A homeless man is in custody in Fargo on drug-distribution charges. Police say 35-year-old Benjamin Nordick was arrested Friday, October 7th, after officers found more than 80 pills of a controlled substance in Nordick's possession. The arrest came after officers linked Nordick to a vehicle involved in suspicious activity last week. Nordick was already wanted on an outstanding warrant. A court date in the case is pending.
Woman found guilty of Aggravated Assault in Elder Abuse case in Barnes County
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A jury deliberation has found Gracious Weah guilty of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment causing permanent impairment after she injured a resident of Sheyenne Care Center in Barnes County during routine care. During the trial, evidence was able to show that Weah, a certified nurse’s aide, performed an improper lift of […]
A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
Valley City School District Response To False Reports
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown law enforcement responded to a false report of an active shooter on Thursday, October 13th just before 11am. The Jamestown School District locked down buildings until officials received the all clear order. Valley City Public School District Superintendent Josh Johnson said, “over the...
‘Swatting calls’ suspected across North Dakota schools
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and schools in several other cities across North Dakota received unverified threats, including threats of active shooters in the schools, Thursday morning. Fargo Police said dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Fargo Davies. They said...
Cass County Detective’s new certification to help fight internet crimes against children
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is congratulating one of their detectives for receiving a special certification that’s the first of its kind for the department. After successfully completing the Basic Computer Forensic Examiner course, Detective Heather Hames is the first Certified...
Jamestown High School Being Cleared After Unverified Threat
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An unverified threat prompted response from local agencies to the Jamestown High School just before 11 AM Thursday, Oct. 13. Jamestown Public School Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech reports law enforcement was notified by phone of a “potential threat” at the school, forcing the campus into immediate lockdown.
New program working to cut down on assaults among Sanford healthcare workers, patients
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a steep increase in workplace violence during the peak of COVID times, Sanford Health has deployed a new program throughout its campuses in an effort to de-escalate issues before nurses and other staffers get hurt. Sanford says in 2021, Fargo’s campuses saw 750...
City Commissioners attempting to strip Dave Piepkorn of ‘Deputy Mayor’ title
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City Commissioners Arlette Preston and John Strand have brought forth a recommendation to strip Commissioner Dave Piepkorn of his title of “Deputy Mayor”. In a memo dated October 7th, they write:. “Conduct appropriate for elected officials includes respect for each other and...
Police needs help identifying person of interest
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is asking for help locating a person of interest. They say the man picked up a cell phone belonging to another patron. He then attempted to break into the phone before destroying it. The incident happened on 9/29 at the Windbreak located...
‘There needs to be more resources’: Suicidal related calls are on the rise in the FM area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Since September 1, there have been more than 190 calls that are suicidal related according to the dispatch logs for the Fargo Police Dept. Only a small percentage of those calls resulted in a complete suicide. “There needs to be more resources to be...
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning a woman was struck by an Amtrak train in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at the North Broadway crossing. The 31-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the...
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
